Marist College claim Connacht Junior Cup with win over Sligo Grammar School

Marist College came out on top at the Sportsground. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Tom Sheehan’s try with just three minutes remaining proved to be the pivotal score as Marist College of Athlone secured their eighth ever Connacht Schools Junior Cup at the expense of Sligo Grammar School, and their first since 2018.

Landslide wins over Garbally College and Coláiste Iognaíd ensured that the midlanders travelled to Galway as the hottest of favourites for the final, but it was clear from very early on that their Sligo opponents were ready to offer stern defensive resistance.

The vast majority of the play unfolded in the Grammar School’s half of the field, with Conor Dowling and Tom Sheehan very much to the fore in trying to unpick the lock of the opposition defence, but some excellent last-ditch tackles by Alan Lawlor and Harry Graham ensured it was still scoreless at half-time.

Another goal-line stand immediately after the break, crowned with a rip tackle and clearance from Diarmaid O’Connell, further boosted the Sligo side’s confidence, and they capitalised on a rare foray forward when O’Connell touched down under the posts after 40 minutes.

The lead was short-lived as Thomas Cotton replied in kind for the Marist in the left corner, but the missed conversion meant that Sligo Grammar still had a narrow lead, which they defended zealously.

With the clock winding down, the contest hinged on the last Marist attack where Conor Naughton and Cotton were both held up short of the Grammar School line, but a good line and quick hands from Seán O’Donoghue opened up a chance in the opposite corner. As Sheehan hit the deck under a pile of bodies, there was a moment of pure tension while referee Johnny Quinn assessed the situation, before ultimately raising his arm to confirm the match-winning score.

SCORERS:

Marist College: T Cotton, T Sheehan, try each.

Sligo Grammar School: D O’Connell try, M Tempany con.

Marist College: S O’Donoghue; P Begley, C Dowling, T Cotton, T Sheehan; C Naughton, C O’Carroll; S Walshe, E Naughton, K Blessing; J Heaslip, R Claffey; T Bourke, O Awhinawhi, C Kelly.

Replacements: P Finnan for Begley (54), K Byrne for Heaslip (59)

Sligo Grammar School: A Lawlor; H Graham, D Holmes, A Hewson, J Norris; M Tempany, J Draper; K Mojekwu, W Draper, J Winters O’Donnell; G Collins, I Marsden; A Devine, O O’Connor, D O’Connell.

Replacement: B Hanrahan for Holmes (54).

Referee: J Quinn