Luke Kilmurray grabs late try to seal Leinster Schools Junior Cup for St Michael’s

St Michael’s College captain Ethan Black lifts the trophy alongside his teammates after victory over Cistercian College, Roscrea in the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Junior Cup Final. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

A tremendous late try by scrum-half Luke Kilmurray was the decisive blow that took St Michael’s to their sixth Leinster Junior Cup at Energia Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The expected nerves seemed to last as the two schools struggled for continuity early on, Roscrea hitting the front from Lee Fitzpatrick getting up a head of steam off the base of a scrum for Jack Deegan to convert.

It looked like St Michael’s had asserted themselves by ripping through for 19 unanswered points.

First, sustained pressure led to a penalty for which they used a scrum to exploit the short-side for wing Daniel Ryan, Ethan Black converting from near the touchline.

Then, Black released Jack O’Sullivan up the right for the fracture needed to gain an edge, number eight Ryan Greally burrowing to the whitewash for Black to convert for 14-7 in the 20th minute.

The lead was soon extended Roscrea decided to contest a 5-metre lineout, paying the price when it lost out on the gamble, Myles Berman grounding in a forest of bodies.

Still, Roscrea always had Fitzpatrick and Rob Carney to dig them out of a hole and the latter powered past tackles from outside the 22 for Deegan to make it 19-12 at the break.

The second period started out the same, two sets of players putting everything into gaining the upper-hand.

Centre Carney exploded from deep inside the 22, taking play up to the opposing 40-metre line.

Billy Hayes, Fitzpatrick and Henry Maher kept the momentum going long enough for Hayes to cross on the right from a second touch, Deegan’s extras making it 19-all in the 47th minute.

However, it was their ability to hold onto the ball, allied to three strikes against the head in the scrum that paved the way for Kilmurray to pop up on the inside shoulder of Myles Berman to take the final pass

Scorers:

St Michael’s College: D Ryan, R Greally, M Berman, L Kilmurray try each; E Black 3 cons.

Cistercian College Roscrea: R Carney, L Fitzpatrick, B Hayes try each; J Deegan 2 cons.

TEAMS –

ST MICHAEL’S COLLEGE - C Kenny; J O'Sullivan, E Black (Capt), C McConnell, D Ryan; C Lydon, L Kilmurray; H Miller, D Willis, D Maguire, J Elliott, E Burke, S Wall, M Berman, R Greally.

Replacements - R Daly for Killeen ht; A Kinsella-Garcia for Miller 40 mins; F Hogan for Egan 56 mins.

CISTERCIAN COLLEGE ROSCREA - S Cusack; F Higgins, R Carney, J Finn, R Sullivan; J Deegan, F Carney; D Egan, E Brophy, H Maher, C Lewis, S Killeen, J Miller, B Hayes (Capt), L Fitzpatrick.

Replacements - H Bracken for Miller, J McInerney for Elliott both 53 mins.

Referee: S Holt, Leinster Branch.