Leinster Schools Senior Cup fixtures: Clongowes’ clash against Terenure will be replayed next Monday morning

Daniel Martin of Terenure College and Dermot Collins of Clongowes Wood College contest a loose ball. Photo: Sportsfile

The Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup first-round game between Clongowes Wood College and Terenure College will now be replayed on Monday, 20 February in Energia Park, at 11.30am.

The decision to replay the fixture follows an independent submission, unrelated to either school, that Clongowes fielded an ineligible player during their first round 17-15 win over Terenure College in contravention of Regulation 8.6 of the Leinster Rugby Games Master’s Handbook and Schools Competition Regulations.

On the evidence available, the Leinster Rugby Schools Committee decided to replay the game next Monday.

The quarter-final fixture between St Michael's College and the winner of Clongowes Wood College v Terenure College, will now move to Monday 27, February in Energia Park, kicking off at 3pm.

The replayed fixture between Clongowes Wood College and Terenure College will not be available on TV or stream.

The semi-final draw will take place after the final quarter-final fixture on Monday 27, February in Energia Park.

Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup Round One and Quarter Final Fixtures:

Monday 20, February, Round One Replay:

Clongowes Wood College v Terenure College, in Eneriga Park, kick off 11.30am

Monday 20, February, Quarter Final:

C.B.C. Monkstown v Newbridge College, in Energia Park, kick off 3pm (Live on Premier Sports TV)

Tuesday 21, February Quarter Final:

St Mary's College v Gonzaga College, in Energia Park, kick off 3pm (Live on Premier Sports TV)

Thursday 23, February Quarter Final:

Blackrock College v Cistercian College Roscrea, in Energia Park, kick off 3pm (Live on Premier Sports TV)

Monday 27, February Quarter Final:

St Michael’s College v Clongowes Wood College/Terenure College, in Energia Park, kick off 3pm (Live on Premier Sports TV)