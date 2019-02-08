Leinster Schools Cup clash between Blackrock and St Michael's postponed after outbreak of mumps

A suspected outbreak of mumps at Blackrock College has seen their Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final against St Michael's postponed.

The blockbuster tie pitting the two tournament favourites against each other was scheduled for Sunday, but Leinster Rugby today announced that the game was being postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances', with Blackrock College confirming that a number of suspected cases of the mumps had been identified at the school.

A new date for the fixture is due to be announced after consultation with the two schools.

The two rivals secured opening round wins to set up a mouthwatering last eight clash, with Blackrock beating Pres Bray 25-19 while St Michael's powered past Kilkenny 52-10.

Blackrock are the defending champions, lifting the trophy for a 69th time in 2018, while St Michael's are looking to beat the schools rugby powerhouse in the senior cup for the first time ever.

Online Editors