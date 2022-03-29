Lee Fitzpatrick helps drive Roscrea to Leinster Schools Junior Cup final

Rory O’Connor O’Hehir of St Fintan's High School is tackled by Ronan Sullivan of Cistercian College, Roscrea during the Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Junior Cup semi-final at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Cistercian College Roscrea brought St Fintan’s fairytale Cup campaign to an end at the semi-final stage as they paved their path to a final against St Michael’s at Energia Park.

The Offaly school, powered by No 8 Lee Fitzpatrick and Rob Carney, began with a third-minute try by captain Billy Hayes, converted by Jack Deegan.

Carney’s break up the right preceded a wonderful blind pass to wing Fionn Higgins for the second, before adding his second try in the 19th minute.

The best attack of the game, involving Fitzpatrick and Carney, eventually led to the latter feeding full-back Sam Cusack for the fourth try on half-time.

The Sutton school grew in confidence after the break and second-row Michael Bolger splashed down for a well-constructed try for Ben Barnes to convert.

Rory O’Connor-O’Hehir’s burst from the back of a scrum was a marvel and blindside Adam Coffey lunged for the line for Barnes to convert in the 44th minute. However, Fitzpatrick’s strength was too much from close range, Deegan converting for 29-12 in the 53rd minute.

It didn’t seem to unduly bother St Fintan’s, No 8 Rory O’Connor-O’Hehir driving over for Simon Fogarty to convert at the final whistle.

CISTERCIAN COLLEGE ROSCREA – S Cusack; F Higgins, R Carney, J Finn, R Sullivan; J Deegan, F Carney; D Egan (F Hogan 40), E Brophy (L Shiels 59), H Maher, C Lewis, S Killeen, J Miller (S O’Hara 59), B Hayes (capt), L Fitzpatrick.

ST FINTAN’S – R O’Shea (T Young 55); O Kelly (A Boyne 53), M Haas, L Martin, R Curley; B Barnes (S O’Leary 55), J Burke; P Palazzetti (K Bonar 55), S Cantwell, R Harvey (capt), P Fogarty (B Dillon 55), M Bolger, A Coffey (S Fogarty 55), T O’Connor-O’Hehir (C Takiachvili 49), R O’Connor-O’Hehir.

REF – C Wardrop (Leinster)