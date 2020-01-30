Charlie Tector stepped up in the 67th minute to kick Kilkenny through to the Leinster Senior Cup quarter-final at Energia Park on Thursday.

Kilkenny strike late to see off Wesley and book place in quarter-final of Leinster Senior Cup

The Marble city kids shot from the blocks, their three-quarters moving the ball swiftly from left-to-right for wing Adam Strong to test Adam Galbraith and out-half Charlie Tector made enough metres to draw a penalty which he smacked off the left upright.

In return, Wesley centres Timothy Elliott and Luke Fitzpatrick combined for the latter to pierce the line, forcing a penalty for Jack Atkinson to make it 3-0 from straight in front of the posts.

They came charging again, Kilkenny wing Greg Edogun calmly dealing with a treacherous bobbling ball before his hooker Darragh O'Reilly was binned for a high tackle.

A man down, Kilkenny came raiding up the left, full-back Jonathan Crossley breaking and Adam Strong threatening.

It wasn't long before their second-row Noah Pim was charging and centre Ryan Strong almost connected with Edogun down the right.

Wesley number eight Oisin Spain was everywhere, flying into the air to claim a high ball, Tector matching that with one of his own takes in a game of good moments without the continuity to make them matter.

Kilkenny went after territory in the second-half. They were rewarded when Tector broke a tackle and got away an offload for captain Ryan Strong to finish, Tector converting for 7-3 in the 42nd minute.

The adrenaline was coursing at this point and Wesley's Spain, in his eagerness to make a difference, was red-carded for a tip tackle on Joshua Coyle.

Despite this setback, Wesley were able to force the issue, setting up camp inside the 22. Atkinson surged from one scrum and Kilkenny's O'Reilly was sent off for a second yellow.

It quickly deteriorated from bad to worse for Kilkenny when Fitzpatrick's strength was too much from close-range, Atkinson just making the conversion into a stiffening headwind.

The cards kept coming, this time Kilkenny replacement Fiach O'Byrne leaving the field for a dangerous tackle which looked more like a huge, but legal hit.

The persistence of Kilkenny wing Adam Strong to chase a lost cause produced a scrum. A penalty came for not rolling away at a ruck for Tector to level matters in the 63rd minute.

A deliberate knock-on was the chance for Tector to hammer through three points for the lead.

It went right down to the wire, Wesley driving it up the guts of a suffocating defence until the match ended on Adam Strong's corner flag tackle on Adam Galbraith in a thrilling climax.

KILKENNY: Jonathan Crossley; Greg Edogun, Matthew Hodgins, Ryan Strong (capt), Adam Strong; Charlie Tector, Joshua Coyle; Scott Neale, Darragh O'Reilly, Craig Chamney, Noah Pim, Jake Cadlbeck, Joshua Treacy, Ross Jacob, Joshua Akanji-Murphy.

Replacements: Harry Dawson for Edogun 17 mins – temp; Fiach O'Byrne for Jacob 48 mins; Liam Foot for Coyle 59 mins.

WESLEY: Gabriel Dunne; Adam Galbraith, Luke Fitzpatrick, Timothy Elliott, Jamie Matchette; Max Collins, Jack Atkinson; Peter Costello (capt), Chris Gilmer, Jack Fish, Kyle Wallace, Scott Cronin, Tom Geoghegan, Daniel Campbell, Oisin Spain.

Replacements: Sean Verdon for Collins 27 mins; Morgan Collins for Cronin 48 mins; Toby Durham for Dunne 63 mins.

Referee: P O'Connor, Leinster Branch.

