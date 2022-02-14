Kilkenny forwards prove to much as they gun down Presentation College, Bray

Kilkenny College players huddle after the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup 1st Round match between Kilkenny College and Presentation College, Bray at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

The power of Kilkenny’s forwards was just too much for Pres Bray in the Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Senior Cup first round at Energia Park on Monday.

This was seen as a 50-50 contest coming in as Pres’s fleet-footed backline bid to outflank the heavier Marble city kids.

It never went to plan for Ireland Schools out-half Jack Murphy, denied any sort of platform to feed Finn Treacy and Joshua Kenny by the superior lineout work of Kilkenny lock Mark Stanley.

Once the set-piece went the way of Kilkenny, they had an Ireland Schools ten of their own in Sean Naughton to take them forward, starting with a penalty in the fourth minute.

Murphy struck back immediately with a penalty before the dynamic work of props Adam Shirley and Adam Watchorn and number eight Stephen Smyth was the bedrock of 20 unanswered points.

Naughton was spot-on from placed balls and captain Harry Rogers’ dubious try kept them 13-3 ahead at the interval.

Thereafter, they dominated the territory for Stanley to snatch a second coveted try from a maul in the 47th minute.

A third Naughton penalty made Billy Corrigan’s beautifully crafted try nothing more than a reminder of what could have been for Pres.

SCORERS.

KILKENNY - H Rogers, M Stanley try; S Naughton 3 pens, 2 cons;

PRES BRAY - B Corrigan try; J Murphy pen, con.

KILKENNY: A Moore; D Symes, G O’Rourke, H Rogers (Capt), S Hillebrand; S Naughton, C Kennedy; A Watchorn, A Botha, A Shirley, M Stanley, P Bramley, S Dudley, Z Furlong, S Smyth.

Replacements: A Cope for O’Rourke 50 mins; L Kemp for Watchorn, J O’Sullivan for Furlong, R Lalor for Stanley, J Tully or Hillebrand all 59 mins.

PRES BRAY - G Rochford; J Kenny, F Treacy, L Smith, L Devitt; J Murphy, C Bourke; C McGrath, F Pyper, J McDonald, B Corrigan, R Mackey, N McNulty, S Nolan, E Kelly (Capt).

Replacements: W Seymour for Rochford 21 mins; D Henry for Smith ht; C Eddy for Bourke 59 mins; B Murphy-Morgan for Mackey 61 mins.

Referee: S Holt, Leinster Branch.