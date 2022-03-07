Gonzaga wear down Wesley to book Leinster Schools Senior Cup semi-final spot

Tomas Noone of Gonzaga College scores his side's fourth try during the Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Gonzaga ruthlessly wore down Wesley in a hard-fought Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final at Energia Park on Monday.

For so long, there was nothing in it as Wes’ made a lot of the running, sending their heavy artillery Sean Foulds, Liam O’Neill and Tom Geoghegan through enemy lines.

They just didn’t have the link play to make it count against a suffocating defence, the scoreboard remaining unchanged for half-an-hour.

It was then centre Jody Browne burst over from a five-metre scrum for Stephen McMahon to convert following a burst by Hugo McLaughlin.

The reaction of Wesley was solid, bringing Toby Durham and Jamie Fish into the game, hitting around the fringes and Golden chasing his own kick to pin down McMahon as the half-time whistle sounded.

On resumption, a sweet left-handed delivery from McMahon put Hugo Neville just outside the clutches of Matthew Golden to make it 12-0 in the 41st minute.

The agility of Noah Maguire at the breakdown forced a penalty which full-back McLaughlin nailed in the 46th minute.

And that was it. The three-score lead enabled Gonzaga to relax into a comfort zone replacements Oisin Murray and Tomas Noone powering over to show their strength in depth and McLaughlin added two penalties to his second conversion.

It was left to Wesley to play to the end, coming hard through Toby Durham and Foluds to make enough ground for number eight Oran Handley to power over for out-half Johnny Cazzini to convert.

It was the least their exploits deserved.

Scorers – Gonzaga: J Browne, H Neville, O Murray, T Noone try each; H McLaughlin 2 pens, 2 cons; S McMahon con. Wesley: O Handley try; J Cazzini con.

Gonzaga: H McLaughlin; H Neville, H Goddard, J Browne, O O’Neill; S McMahon, M Sullivan; T Hammond, T Cotter, G Morris, T Murphy, L O’Callaghan, N Maguire (Capt), G O’ Donnell, P Wilson. Replacements: O Murray for Sullivan 52 mins; T Noone for Morris 60 mins; A McVerry for O’Donnell 65 mins; A O’Flanagan for O’Neill 66 mins; L McLaughlin for Hammond, T Wyley for Murphy, M Wall for Neville all 68 mins; M Tyrell for Wilson 69 mins.

Wesley: M Golden; F Nolan, T Durham, J Fish, J Crooks; J Cazzini, K Moran; S Foulds, R Jones, A Lowry, H Hjelseth, J Walsh, L O’ Neill, T Geoghegan (Capt), O Handley. Replacements: C Collins for Walsh 40 mins; C Mitchell-Doyle for Golden 52 mins; R Handley for Lowry, L Clinton for Moran, R Cockerell for Nolan all 65 mins; S Pedlow for Foulds, M Campbell for O’Neill, H Girardi for Fish all 67 mins.

Referee: D Blake (Leinster Branch).