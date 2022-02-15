Gonzaga recover from second half wobble to see off Clongowes and move into Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final

Oscar O'Neill of Gonzaga College scores his side's fifth and the winning try during the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup 1st Round match against Clongowes Wood College.. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Gonzaga had the composure to recover from a three-try blast by Clongowes to move into the Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final at Energia Park on Tuesday.

For much of the first-half, Gonzaga looked a class above, taking their form as Leinster League champions straight into Clongowes.

They moved ruthlessly into a 22-point lead from Stephen McMahon’s fifth-minute penalty and tries by centre Jody Browne, second-row Thomas Murphy and full-back Hugo McLaughlin in just 30 minutes.

It looked like a lost cause for the Clane school even when flanker Blayze Molloy blocked down scrum-half Michal Sullivan and strolled in for Senan McNulty’s conversion to make 22-7 at the break.

However, Oscar O’Brien took a lovely inside ball from Leo Dowling to skate home, McNulty converting.

Then, Clongowes conjured up a magical try for McNulty, his conversion somehow making it a one-point game (22-21) after three tries in eight minutes.

It was all in the balance as the play swung from end-to-end, Rory Finlay eventually going over on the left to stretch it out to six points.

Clongowes pushed the game plan to the limit, ‘Zaga replacement Oisin O’Neill stepping in to intercept the game-winner before Dan Daly’s last-minute reply for Clongowes.

Scorers:

Gonzaga: H McLaughlin, J Browne, T Murphy, R Finlay, O O’Neill try each; S McMahon pen, 3 cons.

Clongowes Wood: S McNulty try, 3 cons; B Molloy, O O’Brien, D Daly try each.

TEAMS –

GONZAGA - H McLaughlin; H Neville, H Goddard, J Browne; R Finlay; S McMahon, M Sullivan; T Hammond, T Cotter, G Morris, T Murphy, L O’Callaghan, N Maguire (Capt), G O’Donnell, P Wilson.

Replacements: T Wyley for O’Donnell, O Murray for Sullivan both 55 mins; O O’Neill for Finlay 61 mins.

CLONGOWES WOOD - P Spillane; S Noone, S McNulty, H Roche-Nagle, O O’Brien; T Murtagh, H MacGoey; F Macari, L Dowling (Capt), J Wyse, J Ruddy, A Kelly, B Molloy, D O’Brien, L Burke

Replacements: M Roche-Nagle for Molloy ht; T Hennebry for McGoey 49 mins; D Daly for Burke, H Coveney for Roche-Nagle both 56 mins; H Mallon for McNulty 69 mins.

Referee: J Carville, Leinster Branch.