Final quarter comeback see Belvedere edge out Castleknock in Leinster Schools Senior Cup

The sides contest a lineout during the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup 1st Round match between Belvedere College and St Vincent’s Castleknock College at Energia Park. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Two tries in the final quarter from Senan Coakley and Michael Carmody edged Belvedere into the Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final at Energia Park on Friday.

A ferocious wind made life difficult for both sides, especially Belvedere, who had to deal with it first. Castleknock used it to turn defence into attack, Peter McEntaggart tackling Daniel O’Leary into touch to force a penalty for Danny Ruane to slot in the 11th minute.

Belvedere opted to keep the ball nice and tight from a David Dowse turnover penalty, the forwards going through the gears for Coakley to ground the ball, Jed Tormey converting for 7-3 in the 24th minute. .

The set-piece scrum and lineout delivered for Castleknock, Gavin Murphy-O’Kane making the line and Ruane adding the conversion from the touchline for 10-7 at half-time.

Castleknock looked comfortable in withstanding heavy pressure, even breaking out of defence for Luke Brady’s slick pass to Finn O’Connor the key to releasing Daragh Enright for a stupendous try for 15-7 in the 52nd minute.

The calm way Belvedere worked their way back into it was impressive, another maul trucking it up for Coakley to notch his second try, Andre Ryan converting.

Then, a maul moved again to offer a shot at goals which Belvedere preferred to send to the corner for replacement Carmody to pick-and-go for the line for the winning points.

Scorers:

Belvedere College: S Coakley 2 tries; M Carmody try; A Ryan, J Tormey con each.

Castleknock College: G Murphy-O’Kane, D Enright try each; D Ruane pen, con.

TEAMS –

BELVEDERE COLLEGE – I Cuddy; P O Grady, A Ryan, J Tormey (Capt), D O’Leary; L Gaughan, M McGrath; E McDermott, D Dowse, K Brennan, E Rees, A Spicer, W Kinsella, S Coakley, A Usanov.

Replacements: S Hogan for Cuddy 31 mins; E Smith for Rees 48 mins; C O’Driscoll for McGrath, C Daly for Gaughan both 49 mins; C Bateman for McDermott 55 mins; M Carmody for Kinsella 60 mins.

CASTLEKNOCK COLLEGE – F O’Connor; D Enright, C Oliphant, P McEntaggart, C Watt; R O’Connor, S Wisnieski; J Ozoani, G Murphy-O’Kane, J Cadogan, L McKenna, W Khwaja, C Boyle, L Brady, D Ruane (Capt).

Replacements: C Lennon for Khwaja 32 mins - temp; L Donohoe for Wisnieski, B Dowling for Cadogan both 46 min; W Hennessy for Enright 50 mins; A Brereton for Murphy-O’Kane 60 mins; C Lennon for Ruane 60 mins.

Referee: J Flynn, Leinster Branch.