CUS make it back-to-back titles in Vinnie Murray Cup

10 March 2023; CUS captain Lucas Maguire celebrates with the Vinnie Murray Cup and teammates after their side's victory in the Bank of Ireland Vinnie Murray Cup Final match between CUS and St Andrew's College at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Catholic University School completed back-to-back titles in the Leinster Schools Vinnie Murray Senior Cup in the sunshine at Energia Park on Friday afternoon.

St Andrew’s were making most of the early running, with Joe Ballance and Harry MacChesney prominent, centre Ballane striking from 40 metres for the lead points in the 12th minute.

The rise in penalties prevented both schools from building pressure. Then, a sudden burst from CUS flanker Ruben Maguire created the space for wing Seán Turner to dart over for 5-3 in the 26th minute.

When CUS determined to run out of defence, Francis Manzocchi was there to clamp down for a penalty Ballance used to capture a 6-5 edge at the break.

It took a last-ditch tackle by Rocco Hill to stop Turner from grabbing a double, CUS staying composed enough for Hugh Quigley to ground the ball, Niall Cox’s conversion making it 12-6 in the 42nd minute.

Out-half Cox completed a maul-driven attack from a sharp line onto Charlie O’Byrne’s pass to add the conversion in the 46th minute.

St Andrew’s were playing well enough to go through the phases without having the true penetration to unlock CUS.

However, successive penalties allowed them to move into the 22, where their maul caused a problem Ballance exploited for the bounce-back seven points before CUS captain Lucas Maguire made the line, Cox converting, in the last minute.

Scorers - CUS: N Cox try, 3 cons; S Turner, H Quigley, L Maguire try each. St Andrew’s: J Ballance try, 2 pens, con.

CUS – J Grant; S Turner, R Treacy, S Byrne (E MacNicholas 69), S Campbell (J Collins 69); N Cox, C O’Byrne (J Gordon 69); A Walsh (J Barrett 69), L Maguire (Capt, L Beary 69), C Lohan-Kilrane, D Larkin (Cathal Lynch 60), O Manks (E Judge 46), H Quigley, R Maguire (E O’Reilly 32), D McNeice.

ST ANDREW'S – K Byrne; H MacChesney, C Doherty, J Ballance, J Dolly; F Manzocchi (S O’Kelly 37), C Byrne (K Deegan 46); J Bourke, P McIlduff (C Beck 50), J McCrea, T Ryan, J O'Donoghue, R Hill (N Kennedy 62), J Perrem (Capt, A Tobin.

Referee – R O’Flynn, Leinster Branch.