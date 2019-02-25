Cosgrave stars as Michael’s prove their mettle in securing semi-final spot
St Michael’s College 16
Blackrock College 10
It was just last year when St Michael’s threw away a 16-point lead in the last 10 minutes of the Leinster Senior Cup semi-final to Belvedere.
But it was never going to happen in today’s quarter-final as Blackrock’s late try came as nothing more than a consolation.
When David Fitzgibbon stroked a 54th-minute penalty to make it a 10-point game, the doubts could have returned.
This time they had the game to get ahead from Chris Cosgrave’s penalty and conversion of second-row John Fish’s close-range try in the 19th minute and consolidate their position with a Cosgrave strike in the 32nd minute for a 13-0 lead at the break.
Even when David Fitzgibbon nibbled at the difference with a 54th-minute penalty, Cosgrave had the calm to convert the second of two shots from distance in the 62nd minute.
By the time Blackrock found a way through from replacement hooker Scott Barron’s low drive, replacement Tim Gavigan converting, the clock had almost expired.
There was a glimpse of a miracle when they broke up the left, the crowd shrieking with equal parts hope and fear.
Captain Hernan was on the spot to grab a takeaway and the game was theirs, beating ‘Rock for the first time in the Senior Cup.
St Michael’s move on to a semi-final match-up against Belvedere next Wednesday, no doubt intent on making up for last year.
St Michael’s COLLEGE – A Smith (R Van den Akker 64); E Kelly, C Cosgrave, S O’Kelly, M O’Brien; N Carroll, R Gilsenan; J Boyle, L Barron, F Finlay (J Power 54); S Woods (C Booth 62), J Fish; J Guinane, M Hernan (capt), W Hickey.
Blackrock COLLEGE – C Rolland (J Kenny 51); N Comerford, R McGoldrick (T D’Arcy 64), G Jones, B White; D Fitzgibbon (T Gavigan 59), M Cullen; L Mion (A Rowan 59), S Dunne (S Barron 37), H O’Malley (R McGuire 59); M Morrissey (C McAleer 64), J McCarthy; S O’Brien (capt), J Loscher (M Flynn 56), E Brennan.
Ref – N Correll, Leinster Branch.
