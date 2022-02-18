Clinical Terenure into Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final after routing St Fintan’s

Ultan Byrne of Terenure College is tackled by Cian Macari Kelly, left, and Daniel de Brun of St Fintan's during the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup 1st Round match. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Terenure stormed into a Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final match-up with Blackrock at Clontarf RFC on Friday.

St Fintan’s made their way into the first round by virtue of their strong showing in the Vinnie Murray Cup, even moving in front from Luke Ingle’s penalty.

However, Terenure were quite clinical in how they created a try for Cuan Doyle, converted by Yago Fernandez-Vilar.

Then, Fernandez-Vilar was the beneficiary of impressive phase play for a try, converted by Jack Grimes, for ‘Nure to lead 14-3 at the break.

St Fintan’s were fighting the conditions and a superior force in the second-half which yielded a try for hooker Keith Byrne in the 49th minute.

A strike play off a solid scrum was the basis for a sure finish from right wing Regan Gallagher in an example of how ‘Nure could move the ball too.

It wasn’t long before replacement lock Ben Nolan was crashing over for Grimes extras to make it 33-3 in the 58th minute.

St Fintan’s were playing for pride at this point, the pack digging in as best it could, led by captain Matthew Linehan, Ciaran Bolger and Anrai Poole

It was not enough to prevent Terenure from piling on the agony as tries by Ultan Byrne and replacement Matthew Lydon, both converted by Fernandez-Vilar, put an exclamation mark on a dominant performance.

Scorers:

Terenure College: Y Fernandez-Vilar try, 3 cons; C Doyle, K Byrne, B Nolan, R Gallagher, M Lydon, U Byrne try each; J Grimes 3 cons

St Fintan’s High School: L Ingle pen.

TEAMS –

TERENURE COLLEGE – J Kennedy; R Gallaher, D Martin, Y Fernández-Vilar, J Clarke; J Grimes, C Keaney; A Cashman, K Byrne, T Staunton, O Shannon, C Doyle, D Brooks (Capt), S Ruane, U Byrne.

Replacements: M Lydon, S Keegan, J Delaney, B Nolan, M Somerville, P MacNamara, R King, M Vaughan.

ST FINTAN’S HIGH SCHOOL – J Hansen; L Ingle, S Patterson, C Cribbin, R McDonald; C Cleary, N Clarke; D Walsh, C Macari-Kelly, O Hogan, C Byrne, C Bolger, D De Brun, M Linehan (Capt), A Poole.

Replacements: C McGloughlin, D Tadijan, D Ali, B Dromgoole, E O’Callaghan, H Dummer, F Meenan, C Curley.

Referee: J Flynn, Leinster Branch.