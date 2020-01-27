Castleknock hold off spirited Roscrea charge to book quarter-final place

Flanker Fergus Stanley's brace of tries was vital in Castleknock making it to the Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final at Energia Park this afternoon.

Adrian Flavin's boys would have been well aware that Roscrea's fast start was the difference when these met in the League semi-final before Christmas.

It looked that way as both schools went at it from the off, 'Knock moving up-field where the shoulder-on-shoulder tussle at the breakdown was a sight to behold.

Roscrea looked to have escaped without a wound until a lineout misfired for scrum-half Conor Duggan to take the ball on, number eight Ian Bermingham almost going all the way and Stanley finishing the job for Louis McDonagh to convert in the seventh minute.

A statement had been made and it was answered in impressive fashion, Roscrea's forwards handling well, their lineout working and prop Shane Connolly peeling around the front to drive it up, Martin Fallon doing the rest in the 14th minute.

Then, they came close to going in front when full-back Manus Heenan was bundled into touch by centre Conor Dunne.

Castleknock were clinical inside the 22 though, their runners coming at the gallop for that man Stanley to make the decisive incision, McDonagh's extras making it an 8-point game.

The gap was widened further when tight-head Ben Griffin's soft hands were the key to clearing a path for centre Conor Dunne to speed home, McDonagh nailing the conversion for 21-5 at the interval.

It was time for Roscrea to throw off the shackles and go all-out. Instead, 'Knock looked the more dangerous, Stanley driving through the first tackle, Roscrea's Fionn McWey-Fingleton being binned and McDonagh striking a penalty in the 44th minute.

Down a man, Roscrea were not done, their forwards stepping up for lock Fallon to crash over at the left corner with the extra muscle coming from tight-head Connolly in the 55th minute.

It was all the encouragement they needed. A long, angled ball by Roscrea's Conall Bird had to be dealt with by full-back Alex Watson as wing Cillian Lawlor closed in.

The pressure was building, Ben Bislin seeing yellow to give Roscrea space for flanker Oisin McCloskey to crack Castleknock open, Dylan Keane converting in the 65th minute.

It was helter-skelter from there to the end as Roscrea came hunting a miracle and Castleknock just about held them out.

ROSCREA: Marcus Heenan; Sean Cullen (Cillian Lawlor 26), Shane Mallon, Conall Bird, Adam Dunne; Dylan Keane, Sam Murphy (Jamie Ryan 51); Sean Frawley, John McKeon, Shane Connolly, Jack Gilligan (Adam Nash 61), Martin Fallon, Bill Burns (capt), Oisin McCloskey, Fionn McWey-Fingleton.

CASTLEKNOCK: Alex Watson; Oran Kirby, Fionn Gibbons, Conor Dunne, Jake Rooney; Louis McDonagh (capt), Conor Duggan (Conor Mahon 67); Ben Bislin, Alex Creedon, Ben Griffin, Luke Calllinan, Stephen Callinan (Alec Birnie 67), Fergus Stanley, Ciaran McCarrick, Ian Bermingham (Gearoid Quinn 69).

Referee: C Roche, Leinster Branch.

CASTLEKNOCK COLLEGE 24 (F Stanley 2 tries; C Dunne try; L McDonagh pen, 3 cons)

CISTERCIAN ROSCREA 17(M Fallon 2 tries; O McCloskey try; D Keane con)

Online Editors