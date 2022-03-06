Blackrock turn on the style to blow Terenure away and march into Leinster Schools Senior Cup semi

Blackrock College captain Gus McCarthy speaks to his players after the Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Senior Cup win over Terenure College. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Total rugby. That is what Blackrock produced to overwhelm Terenure in the Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final at Energis Park on Sunday.

The hot favourites wasted no time in stamping their authority, a familiar theme of backs and forwards sharing the ball to create space in close and out wide for captain Gus McCarthy, centre Luke Kritzinger and tight-head Paddy McCarthy to score, out-half Zach Quirke converting the latter for 17-0 in the 15th minute.

There was no way back for Terenure, losing number eight Ultan Byrne to injury and relying almost exclusively on their defence to make a game of it, captain Darragh Brooks, Cuan Doyle, Yago Fernandez-Vilar and James Clarke doing what they could.

The weight and quality of the pressure were relentless as centre Hugh Cooney and second-row Alex Mullan - Quirke converted the latter - rowed in with the fourth and fifth tries for 29-0 at the halfway point.

It would have been understandable for Terenure to buckle under the onslaught, but replacements Ben Nolan, Matthew Lydon and Peter McNamara made an impact.

Unfortunately, it only made life more difficult for the well-oiled ‘Rock machine as Cooney, on a hard line, stretched the advantage.

The organisation and aggression of Blackrock’s defence matched that of their work with the ball, the McCarthys, Gus and Paddy, always prominent from the front row.

The wearing down process was complete when left-wing Eoghan Walsh sprinted into the left corner and replacement Will Fitzgerald, from close range, rounded out the eight tries.

SCORERS.

BLACKROCK COLLEGE - H Cooney 2 tries; G McCarthy, L Kritzinger, P McCarthy, A Mullan, E Walsh, W Fitzgerald try each; Z Quirke 3 cons, O Coffey con.

TEAMS –

BLACKROCK COLLEGE – R Moloney; A Quinn, H Cooney, L Kritzinger, E Walsh; Z Quirke, O Coffey; M Holmes, G McCarthy (Capt), P McCarthy; T Brigg, A Mullan; L Molony, I Cruise-O’Brien, K Jackson.

Replacements: P van Zuydam for Quinn ht; W Fitzgerald for Coffey 42 mins; A Andersson for P McCarthy 47 mins; C Tonge for Molony 51 mins; C O’Brien for Holmes 55 mins; M Yarr for G McCarthy, C O’Shaughnessy for Quirke, J Angulo for Jackson all 59 mins.

TERENURE COLLEGE – J Kennedy; R Gallaher, M Vaughan, Y Fernández-Vilar, J Clarke; J Grimes, C Keaney; A Cashman, K Byrne, T Staunton; C Doyle, O Shannon; D Brooks (Capt), S Ruane, U Byrne.

Replacements: B Nolan for U Byrne 10 mins; M Lydon for Cashman ht; J Delaney for Staunton; P McNamara for Keaney; H O’Leary for Grimes all 44 mins; T Murray for Gallagher 50 mins; S Keegan for K Byrne 58 mins.

Referee: N Carrell, Leinster Branch.