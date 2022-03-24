Blackrock get out of blocks quickly, running in six tries against Newbridge in Leinster Schools Senior Cup

Blackrock College's Charlie Molony scores his side's first try during the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup Semi-Final match against Newbridge College at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The Williamstown school was simply electric in the opening 15 minutes, striking for as many points from wing Charlie Molony’s converted try, a second from Luke Ktitzinger and a penalty from Zach Quirke.

It already had a hopeless look about it for Newbridge, even though a burst by Mark Masterson and clever kicking by out-half Tom Bohan had Blackrock stretched.

However, Newbridge’s lineout took time to click, stifling their game plan to test ’Rock with an array of runners and kicks by out-half Tom Bohan.

Even when ’Rock lost Paddy McCarthy and Inigo Cruise-O’Brien to the bin to give the losers’ a two-man advantage, there was no budge on the scoreboard.

Once they were made whole again, Blackrock flanker Cruise-O’Brien piled over for Quirke’s conversion to make it 22-0 at the break

Sadly, Newbridge shot themselves in the foot when Tom Brigg pounced on a knock-on behind the line. Quirke converted.

The physicality of Rock’s defence drove their opponents backwards until quick-thinking from Brophy found Todd Lawlor taking a lovely line for a try in the 45th minute.

Blackrock slammed the door shut from Conor Tonge’s plunge to the line for seven more points and Cruise-O’Brien shot up the left in a stunning piece of skill to hammer home their dominance.

They even had the luxury of seeing out the game without leaking points when losing captain Gus McCarthy to a yellow card late on.

SCORERS – Blackrock: I Cruise-O’Brien 2 tries; C Molony, L Kritzinger, T Brigg, C Tonge try each; Z Quirke pen, 4 cons. Newbridge: T Lawlor try.

BLACKROCK COLLEGE – R Moloney; C Molony, H Cooney, L Kritzinger, E Walsh; Z Quirke, O Coffey; M Holmes, G McCarthy (Capt), P McCarthy; T Brigg, A Mullan; L Molony, I Cruise-O’Brien, K Jackson. Replacements: M Aschenbrenner for C Molony 19 mins; A Anderson for Brigg 27 mins - temp; C Tonge for Mullan 29 mins; A Anderson for P McCarthy 44 mins; J Angullo for L Molony; M Yarr for Jackson, T O’Riordan for Holmes, W Fitzgerald for Coffey all 57 mins; C O’Shaughnessy for Walsh 59 mins

NEWBRIDGE COLLEGE – C Bolton; T Lawlor, J Collins, T Waters, C Mangan; T Bohan, T Brophy; F Mahon, M Masterson, P Stapleton, M Barry, S Treacy, K Kelly (Capt), R McGroary, S Fitzgibbon. Replacements: B Bohan for Stapleton, D Dowling for Mahon both ht; S Watson for Fitzgibbon 44 mins; O Udell for Masterson, A Larkin Smithers for Bolton both 49 mins; S Davitt for Barry 51 mins; M Collins for Waters 59 mins; D Enright for T Bohan 65 mins.

Referee – P Reidy, Leinster Branch.



