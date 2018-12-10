2019 Leinster Schools Senior Cup draw throws up a number of intriguing ties

Reigning champions Blackrock College have been pitted against Presentation College Bray in the first round of the 2019 Leinster Schools Senior Cup.

Leinster stars Fergus McFadden and Nick McCarthy conducted the draw this evening, with the first round of games set to take place in January.

Belvedere College, who were defeated by Blackrock in last year's final, will open their 2019 campaign against Cistercian College Roscrea, in what is a rematch of the 2015 final.

In one of the ties of the round, local rivals St Mary's College and Terenure College will go head to head.

Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup first round:

Blackrock College vs Presentation College Bray

Belvedere College v Cistercian College, Roscrea

St Mary’s College v Terenure College

Wesley College v Clongowes Wood College

Vinnie Murray Cup finalist 2 v Vinnie Murray Cup finalist 1

Kilkenny College v St Michael’s College

Gonzaga College v Castleknock College

Newbridge College v St Gerard’s

Vinnie Murray Cup first round:

The King’s Hospital v Tullow Community School/Gorey Community College

Newpark Comprehensive v St Fintan’s High School

CUS v Gormanston College

The High School v Salesian College

Vinnie Murray Cup second round:

CBC Monkstown vs St Andrew's

Temple Carrig School vs St Paul’s College or Wilson’s Hospital.

Online Editors