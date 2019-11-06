Saracens to receive more punishment after no-show for today's Champions Cup launch

The club has been slapped with a 35-point deduction as well as a £5.36million fine for breaching salary cap regulations over three years.

Under EPCR's (European Rugby Champions Cup) participation agreement, all clubs competing in both European competitions are obliged to attend the event.

All other six English clubs as well as eight PRO14 clubs were present at this morning's event at the Principality Stadium.

Saracens' no-show left a sour taste, not only because they are current champions, but because they avoided being asked the hard questions surrounding their breaking of the salary cap.

The club's Premiership rivals have come out in strong support of the punishment and it now remains to be seen if EPCR will add further misery to Sarries' plight.

"EPCR is disappointed to learn of Saracens’ decision to make their club representatives unavailable for today’s official 2019/20 Season Launch of the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup in Cardiff," an official statement read.



"EPCR will now consider what action is appropriate in this instance and will be making no further comment at this time."

