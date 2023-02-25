Sam Prendergast: ‘We had to beat Italy four or five times’

Ireland U-20 star Sam Prendergast feels his side had to beat Italy ‘four or five times’ in their 44-27 victory in Treviso, as they remain on course to retain their Grand Slam crown.

Ireland scored five tries in the win, but Italy put four of their own past Richie Murphy’s side. Leinster out-half Prendergast reflected on the free-flowing clash which saw Ireland make it three wins from three.

“It was a really good performance,” Prendergast said after being awarded Player of the Match for the second game running, having kicked eight from eight in Treviso.

“I think we were very good in the first half. In the second half, we knew it would be very tough, we had to win the game four or five times there.

“Italy kept coming back at us which was tough, but we knew that would happen. They had a good crowd here who were getting on top of us at times, but we're really delighted with the win.”

Prendergast, brother of Ireland international Cian, also spoke about how training with the senior side last week helped them prepare for Friday’s clash.

“We’re just focused now on training against the seniors next week,” said the 19-year-old.

“We trained against them last week and it was really enjoyable, and really tough. They are the best side in the world so it was such a pleasure to play against them. We’ll train next week and then have Scotland away the week after.

“The lads were class, they are unbelievable carriers. They’re probably unlike many Ireland U-20 teams, very big and very physical.”

When asked if he bases his game on Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, Premdergast laughed.

"Not particularly,” he said. “His brother (Mark) is our attack coach. I don’t really think about it (comparisons) too much, but it’s a great compliment.”

Up next for Ireland is a trip to Glasgow to face Scotland on March 10. If they win there, Murphy's side could secure the Six Nations the following weekend when they welcome England to Musgrave Park.