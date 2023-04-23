Sam Prendergast is a huge talent but World Cup likely to come too soon for him

Last November, I asked Johnny Sexton to give me a player to follow over the next few years from the talent-laden Leinster Academy. He didn’t take long before answering: “Sam Prendergast.”

Talent-spotting happens across sports. This was illustrated when I was on stage with Ruby Walsh at an event last week to launch the Punchestown Festival. One of Walsh’s questions for me was far from horse-related. He wanted to know if Prendergast will make the World Cup squad.

Beside us on stage was the Punchestown Gold Cup trophy. “I won that at 19 and I believe if you’re good enough, you’re old enough,” said one of the best national hunt jockeys of all time. Walsh then named off at least half-a-dozen examples of jockeys who got their chance as teenagers and excelled.

He isn’t the only one asking the question and it’s a valid one. The rugby public saw a special talent during the under 20 Six Nations. A man-of-the-match performance last week for Leinster, away to the Lions in Johannesburg, has only added to the hype.

Andy Farrell made his debut for Wigan at 16 years of age and his son Owen is the youngest player ever to have played in the English Premiership, having debuted for Saracens just after his 17th birthday. If anyone should be open to throwing exceptional young talent into the fray, it’s the Ireland head coach.

I first saw Sam when he drove my alma mater, Newbridge College, to the Leinster Schools Senior Cup final as a fifth year at outhalf. The final was to be an all-Kildare affair against Clongowes, but due to Covid it was never played and the cup was shared. He didn’t get to play as a sixth year — there was no cup, again due to Covid — but it didn’t hamper his development. Sadly, though, I think it may have played a role in him possibly missing out on this World Cup.

The Irish squad is performing to a high level and this World Cup cycle is nearing completion. Farrell had a vision for how we would play and who would be involved since he took over in 2019. He has turned that vision into reality brilliantly. The likes of Tom O’Toole, who performed really well when needed this year, had spent time in the training squad well before being called upon.

Every Irish player going to the World Cup will have been tested at the highest level, either for their province or Ireland, and I think Sam may just have run out of time to make a late push.

Even though the unfortunate injury to Sexton moves him one place closer to the Leinster jersey in the pecking order, it’s hard to see him getting game time to further push his case with only knock-out rugby looming for Leo Cullen’s side now.

Leinster are well stocked at outhalf. Ross and Harry Byrne deserve the opportunity to show what they can do, with Ciaran Frawley also a strong option. Leinster’s Ross Byrne and Munster’s Jack Crowley are going well, while a break and a good pre-season could be exactly what Joey Carbery needs to rediscover his form.

​For the second year in a row, Leinster were able to send the youngsters to South Africa safe in the knowledge that they had wrapped up top seed in the United Rugby Championship. It’s a serious advantage to have and even though it didn’t lead to silverware last season, there isn’t a head coach in the competition who wouldn’t love to be in this position. Leinster didn’t just keep the starting 15 at home but also some of the bench. The murmurings from the physio room is that they will have close to a full deck (bar Sexton) to choose from for next Saturday’s Champions Cup semi-final. Leinster will be fresh and well prepared for the challenge of Toulouse. What a challenge it will be.

Forget about last season’s semi-final when Leinster won 40-18. That Toulouse team was tired and running on fumes.

This season, Toulouse have managed their resources better. With a six-point lead in the Top 14, they made several changes last night for their match away to Stade Francais. All the big players will have their feet up.

Ugo Mola, the Toulouse head coach, is adamant that they learned a lot from the defeat last year. They will also have learned from the Ireland v France game in this year’s Six Nations. France lost control of that game through poor exits and game management. They were hurt by the high ball.

Toulouse, like France, are the best in the world when the play is frantic and fast. But they like to go from slow to fast rather than have a consistently high tempo, which is what Leinster and Ireland like.

Toulouse have multiple threats, but the reality is that if Antoine Dupont turns it on, he has the ability to nearly win this match on his own.

There will be an incredible amount of talent on the pitch, but the main man who decides the match may be the referee, Wayne Barnes.

I rate him highly, but there is no doubt Leinster will be hoping he is more consistent in his refereeing of the breakdown than he was in the final in Marseille last year.

If Leinster can create quick ball, they will win. It’s going to be an incredible game.