Sam Prendergast is a huge talent but World Cup likely to come too soon for him

Bernard Jackman

Leinster youngster won’t have enough opportunities to break into Farrell’s plans

Sam Prendergast has been outstanding for the Ireland under 20s and Leinster. Photo: Roberto Bregani Expand

Sam Prendergast has been outstanding for the Ireland under 20s and Leinster. Photo: Roberto Bregani

Last November, I asked Johnny Sexton to give me a player to follow over the next few years from the talent-laden Leinster Academy. He didn’t take long before answering: “Sam Prendergast.”

Talent-spotting happens across sports. This was illustrated when I was on stage with Ruby Walsh at an event last week to launch the Punchestown Festival. One of Walsh’s questions for me was far from horse-related. He wanted to know if Prendergast will make the World Cup squad.

