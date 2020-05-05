Sam Cane takes over New Zealand captain's armband from Kieran Read

Sam Cane has been named as the new All Blacks captain, thus capping a remarkable turnaround from a serious neck injury in 2018.

The Chiefs flanker, who also skippers his Super Rugby club, takes over the armband from Kieran Read, after the legendary No 8 called time on his international career following last year's World Cup.

Cane has won 68 caps for New Zealand and made his debut against Ireland in 2012. He was enjoying a successful career until be broke his neck against South Africa in October 2018.



The 28-year old's playing days hung in the balance, but after a long recovery, he made a welcome return and managed to feature at the World Cup in Japan.

However, Cane was dropped for the semi-final defeat to England, which sparked major feelings that veteran second-row Sam Whitelock would take over as captain.



But new head coach Ian Foster, who has replaced Steve Hansen at the helm, has opted for Cane to lead his new All Blacks era.

"Sam is an experienced All Black with eight years in the team now and is a 'follow me' type of leader and a very good thinker in the game," Foster said.

"He has a natural ability to connect with everyone in the team and is straightforward and direct when he needs to be.

"There's massive respect for Sam amongst the players and management, and he's perfectly placed to lead the All Blacks into the future.

"We wanted to confirm Sam now because he'll play a key role helping us plan for whatever the future looks like and will be working behind the scenes with the other leaders.”

Cane has already captained the All Blacks on three occasions, and he admitted that he was relishing the chance to take on the role on a full-time basis.

"It's a pretty exciting challenge really and as I've spent more time in the All Blacks and grown as a player, I've become a lot more comfortable being a leader in the team,” he maintained.

"The great thing about the All Blacks is that the leadership group is full of captains and experienced players already, so I'm just really looking forward to working closely with that group and doing my best to lead them and the rest of the squad.

"My style as captain will be to not really change the way I do things. I'm just myself and will continue to be.

“I already work on building relationships, especially with the younger guys in the squad, and everyone else connected with the team, so that will continue.

"While we don't know yet what the rest of the year looks like for the All Blacks, I'm looking forward to catching up with the coaches and other senior players as we firm up our plans."

Online Editors