Saints in the city still waiting for a home pitch after years of hard toil

‘Sometimes I wonder if the world’s so small,

That we can never get away from the sprawl’

- Arcade Fire, Sprawl II

Build it and they will come. But in Dublin 8 they have always come and yet nothing has been built for them. They still wait for their Field of Dreams.

It is a rain-drenched Saturday morning and the rain sheets down on 34 little boys – and one little girl – all aged between 8 and 12.

A scene which would seem so ordinary in any other postcode but which seems so out of kilter in the concrete jungle of Dublin’s Liberties.

For one thing, a rugby ball is their plaything in Basin Lane; for another, the patch of lengthening lush grass, shoe-horned into an area behind a school, presents such a rarity of green in this claustrophobic, chaotic landscape, where sprawling apartments and derelict buildings resemble a mouth full of broken teeth.

Welcome to Liberty Saints RFC. Upon the wall outside, a simple poster displays their name and the phone number of co-ordinator, Barry Holmes. “I’m surprised I don’t get prank calls.”

Aaron Crowe, 23, who started here as a kid, is first here with the cones and bibs to prepare the session; this club has filled his life with so much that he wants to give back.

Like their fellow GAA and soccer neighbours nearby – incredibly, 42 in all – a club still desperately looking for a patch of land to call their home. One that will make kids even more proud to call this too neglected postcode their home, too.

Jason Kennedy, 47, from Oliver Bond flats, an area sternly proud of their resistance to the social blights that have often threatened them, proudly watches his son gambol around the drenched field, the roars of encouragement from empathetic mentors a stirring accompaniment.

“There is nowhere for the kids to play around here so this is brilliant,” he says. “And it’s such a great space. They learn values here, humility. But these guys can’t do it all on their own. They need help.”

Tessa Meade is from across the road in Rialto; Evan is wallowing in the training after months of being locked down but, when they eventually play matches, none will be at home as they must travel to play all their games in outer, greener suburbia.

It deepens the sense of a community bereft of hope and freedom to play. Of being discarded as second-rate by official Ireland. For a variety of reasons, sport gives this community hope; in a pandemic, even more so.

One boy takes what seems like a knock and skirts to the edge, visibly upset. His mother explains that he has struggled with lockdown. Denied basic open spaces most of this country take for granted, it can be easy to be beaten down.

Accessible quality green space accounts for just 0.7 square metres per person in The Liberties; everywhere else in the city and country boasts an average of 49m2 per person.

There is three times more derelict or vacant land than green space, and about 30 hectares of derelict or vacant land. A population soaring beyond 50,000 – the same as that of Europa League winners Villareal – has 11 schools and 6,500 children.

But not one playing pitch fit for purpose.

Tom Magee, still a hulking figure befitting an ex-Wanderers AIL second-row of the late 1990s, is the current president of the ‘Saints’.

But the inspiration was Graham Jones, a man who swapped a life devoted to the complexities of law for one dedicated to the emboldening of the human spirit.

He would become a Church of Ireland minister in the area and a mentor to countless kids, many of whom were destined to a life on the margins of society, bound for inevitable jail time, drug addiction and family dysfunction.

In 2008, they founded their club on a patch of worn grass, echoing to the jeers of on-lookers on a nearby roof; a week later, two of them returned with boots, ready to train.

Since then, they have seen some of their players achieve scholarships with fee-paying Dublin schools, but mostly it has been an exercise in merely seeking to pour some optimism into an area deadened by societal neglect.

They only run young age categories now but in a previous iteration they housed teenagers. Even then they often noticed that they were too late with their well-intentioned interventions.

Magee remembers a lad failing to show for training; instead, he had to stay at home and mind his young family as his mother had gone AWOL for the weekend. There was no father figure. The kid was just 14.

Another time, they discovered that a couple of absentees had been arrested the same weekend; Jones and Magee ensured they were at training seven days later. So too was one of the sceptical arresting officers; he, too, would subsequently become a coach.

When they had the older kids, Ireland’s Jack McGrath would help out, his car one of many shining the headlights on impromptu sessions down on Clogher Road.

“The older kids loved it then, rugby gave them a physical energy for all their frustrations which might have manifested in other ways,” recalls Holmes.

Magee rails, though, against any trite description as this being a ‘school of hard knocks’. “That’s a fantasy TV thing. This is reality. In the past, we’ve had kids who were already beaten. We just wanted to shine some light.”

Their mission statement is simple. “Truth. Honour. Courage.”

Jones, a remarkable person, also founded Solas a year after Liberty Saints, an organisation he hoped would offer pastoral care to the local kids; often feeding them and helping them with homework before returning them to their often chaotic families in the evening.

Tragically, if their field of dreams, long-promised as part of the proposed Teresa’s Gardens development, is finally constructed, he will not see the fruits of his devoted labour. Aged just 42, he died of cancer in 2018.

“I never met anyone like him before and probably never will again,” says Magee softly of a man who introduced tip rugby into the St Pat’s institution for young offenders. “He was a truly remarkable, selfless individual.”

The redevelopment of St Teresa’s Gardens, in which developers Hines and DCC have combined to install a €9m multi-pitch arena with community centre facilities, would represent a lasting legacy.

Two of four planned housing developments (Player Wills and Bailey Gibson sites) have acquired permission but have now hit a legal snag, with the case now referred to the European Court of Justics – 2023 was the expected date for completion but that could be delayed by an extra 18 months.

From Magee to Tom Daly, chair of Sporting Liberties, JJ O’Mahony of Kevins hurling and camogie club, and all the other stakeholders, parents and, most importantly, children, it is not the news they need after generations of smothering suffocation.

Hopefully, it will be worth the wait for so many heroes who will eventually have a home.

There is so much life here. A day will come when it will be allowed to breathe.