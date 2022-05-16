Ryanair has announced that it has added an extra flight from Dublin to Marseille ahead of the Heineken Cup Final due to increased demand.

The extra flights on May 27 and returning on May 29 will accommodate Leinster fans travelling to Marseille for this year’s Heineken Cup final against La Rochelle in Stade Véldrome on Saturday, May 28.

Ryanair has urged Leinster fans to book now to avoid disappointment as seats are selling fast. The flight on Friday, May 27, departs Dublin Airport at 8am and the return flight on Sunday, May 29, departs Marseille at 9pm.

Ryanair’s director of marketing, Dara Brady, said: “We are delighted to add extra flights from Dublin to Marseille to accommodate rugby fans travelling to Stade Véldrome as Leinster take on Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle side in the Heineken Cup final.”

“Seats are selling fast so fans are urged to log onto the Ryanair.com website/app and book their trip to the Heineken Cup final with the hope of watching Leinster become European champions.”

Leinster dethroned the defending champions Toulouse to advance to their first European final in three years.