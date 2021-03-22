Ryan, Ringrose and Connors ruled out of Leinster's PRO14 final against Munster

7 February 2021; James Ryan of Ireland before leaving the pitch during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Wales and Ireland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Photo by Chris Fairweather/Sportsfile

Leinster have confirmed that James Ryan (head), Garry Ringrose (ankle) and Will Connors (knee) have all been ruled out of Saturday’s PRO14 final against Munster.

Leo Cullen has been left to count the cost of Ireland's Six Nations campaign, and while the Leinster head coach has plenty of strength in depth at his disposal, missing three key Ireland players will come as a major blow.

Ryan is continuing to follow the graduated return-to-play protocols after suffering his second head injury in a matter of weeks on international duty.

Cullen has already made it clear that player welfare is his number one concern and as such, Ryan will be given plenty of time to recover from his latest setback.

Leinster have said that Ringrose will be unavailable for a number of weeks. It is understood that the Ireland centre could potentially miss six to eight weeks, depending on how fast he recovers from the ankle problem picked up in the recent win over Scotland.

Leinster also confirmed today's story in the Irish Independent that Connors has been ruled out for up to eight weeks due to the knee injury he picked up in Ireland training last week.

Connors was in line to start against England last Saturday and although there were initial fears that the back-row suffered his second ACL injury, thankfully that has not come to pass.

Leinster have been dealt a further blow with news that scrum-half Rowan Osborne has fractured his hand and will undergo surgery this week.

In more positive news, however, hooker Sean Cronin came through the game against Ospreys with no issues after his return from a back injury, while prop Vakh Abdaladze will look to increase his involvement in training this week as he continues to recover from a back issue.

Leinster's longer-term absentee list includes: Cian Kelleher (hamstring), Jimmy O’Brien (hamstring), Tommy O’Brien (ankle), Adam Byrne (quad), Caelan Doris (concussion), Dan Leavy (knee), Conor O’Brien (knee) and Max Deegan (knee).

Luke McGrath has passed the graduated return-to-play protocols and is due to train this week ahead of Saturday's final against Munster at the RDS.

