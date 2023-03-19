Ryan Baird’s coming of age performance shows why this is an Ireland team for the future as well as the present

Leading by the narrowest of margins (10-9) approaching the hour mark, the nervous tension that gripped Ireland, causing them to make a slew of uncharacteristic errors, made its way from the pitch and into the stands at the Aviva Stadium.

14-man England were applying major pressure, they had rattled Ireland and sensed an opportunity to really push on and spoil the party.

Andy Farrell’s men required cool heads and a big moment, just to settle things down. Step forward Ryan Baird.

Ireland had just conceded a scrum penalty to further raise the tension. Playing off the ensuing lineout, Ellis Genge was hauled to the ground by a strong tackle from the excellent James Ryan, which allowed Baird to come up with a superb jackal turnover.

The sense of relief was palpable, as Baird withstood the attempted English clearout by locking himself onto the ball to win a vital, pressure-relieving penalty.

Ireland worked their way down the other end of the pitch. Three minutes later, Robbie Henshaw crashed over for a well-worked try that changed the whole complexion of the game.

At 23, Baird’s young career already has plenty of highlights, most of which are based around him going on the kind of slaloming runs that any back would be proud of.

Those blistering breaks will always be his USP, however, across the course of his three appearances in helping Ireland to win the Grand Slam, there was been a noticeable shift in Baird’s maturity, and in particular, how the nitty-gritty side of the game has become just as important as his eye-catching pace with ball-in-hand.

That’s why it was so pleasing for Baird to produce that important turnover when his side’s backs were against the wall.

“I saw it, and thought, 'This is what Tadhg Beirne would do', so I just did what he'd do. I'm not taking credit there, I just copied him,” Baird smiled afterwards, with a nod to the man whose unfortunate injury he had benefitted from.

We have been waiting for Baird’s Test career to really take off, which is perhaps a tad unfair given he was only winning his 11th cap, but it’s worth pointing out that this is a young man brimming with confidence, who believes he is good enough to start for Ireland, even when everyone is fit.

Baird has already forced his way into Leinster’s first-choice back-row at the expense of Jack Conan, whose outstanding displays over the last two weeks were a timely reminder of his enduring class.

Working closely with Paul O’Connell, Baird’s lineout acumen has improved immeasurably, as we saw in the build up to Dan Sheehan’s stunning set-piece try, while so too has his breakdown work, as was evidenced by that key turnover on Saturday night.

Baird’s tour de force performance off the bench in Rome really caught the eye before he got much longer than he expected in Murrayfield last week, when Iain Henderson was forced off with an arm injury in the first-half.

Although many people, us included, believe Baird is better suited to the back-row, his versatility in also being able to play in the second-row means he is a shoo-in to make the World Cup squad.

Given how difficult it is to get into the Ireland back-row at present, with Peter O’Mahony again underlining his importance, it makes sense to get Baird on the pitch by playing him in the engine room, with Beirne and Henderson sidelined.

“You have me on record over the last few weeks saying how he has matured within our group and getting so much across his detail,” Farrell said of Baird.

“The things that you see, especially in the second-half. I thought he was immense in the second-half.

“Him figuring it out how to put his stamp on the game, the stuff at the breakdown and his efforts as far as his kick chase and the stuff that goes unseen but it doesn’t go unseen to us because it is constant week in week out in training.

“He’s matured massively over the course of these eight weeks. He'll be on to bigger and better things I’m sure.”

For Baird, his 12 carries (for 59 metres) were only bettered by the outstanding Bundee Aki (15 carries for 77 metres), who had one of his best games for Ireland.

Throw in Baird’s 11 tackles, with the tireless Ryan the only Ireland player who made more with 14, and you get a sense of his huge work rate.

“I only met someone in The Shelbourne the other day who I went to school with in High School. I don't remember, but he said I was always saying I would be here, and to think one day you could be here with this bunch of lads, it's very special, you know,” an emotional Baird said.

“It was talked about all week, how we deal with the big moments, but I never played in one of these big games, so for me to come out and experience and try to deliver my best for the team was a real special challenge.

“First half I could have done better, but the second half I really felt I dug in. That turnover was an accumulation of hard work I felt, and to put it in position for the boys to maul it, and then (Dan) Sheeno finishing that incredible try was special.

“I was quite nervous, but everyone was nervous, but we focus so much on staying in the present and focusing on the next moment and that's all I tried to do. There were images popping in of lifting the trophy, but I just had to keep coming back to the present.”

Baird’s arrival as a proper Test match animal has been one of the real success stories of Ireland’s Grand Slam, but the Dubliner isn’t alone in that category.

Sheehan (24) continued to show just why he is the arguably the form hooker in the world right now. Caelan Doris (24) was immense, Mack Hansen (24) dazzled on the international stage, James Ryan (26) is back to his best, Hugo Keenan (26) took his game to new heights, Jimmy O’Brien (26) handled the pressure of covering multiple positions, and Tom O’Toole (24) fully justified Farrell’s faith in him.

This is not just an outstanding Ireland team for the now, but also one for the long road ahead.

As for what that future looks like, Baird paused for a moment before rejoining Ireland’s lap of honour, and added:

“We can use this, we can definitely use this, but now it's just about enjoying the moment. I've never won a Grand Slam before, so I'm not going to think about anything further than the next 10 minutes.”