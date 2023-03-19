| 9.3°C Dublin

Ryan Baird’s coming of age performance shows why this is an Ireland team for the future as well as the present

Ireland second row Ryan Baird disrupts an English maul. Image: Sportsfile. Expand

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

Leading by the narrowest of margins (10-9) approaching the hour mark, the nervous tension that gripped Ireland, causing them to make a slew of uncharacteristic errors, made its way from the pitch and into the stands at the Aviva Stadium.

14-man England were applying major pressure, they had rattled Ireland and sensed an opportunity to really push on and spoil the party.

