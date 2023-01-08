Run of games can allay any fears over Joey Carbery

When Johnny Sexton left the field with an obvious dent in the side of his face last weekend, you could feel the fear and worry of Irish rugby fans rise pretty quickly.

One of my WhatsApp groups lit up with questions like, ‘Any word on Johnny?’ and ‘How long is Johnny out for?’ The sporting greats only need their first names. And Johnny has been in that bracket for a long time.

Thankfully, his medical report is very positive and after having surgery on Tuesday, he is due back in time for round one of the Six Nations. He may have to wear a mask, but I expect he will be leading the charge in our first match in Cardiff. That’s a tricky one for us to start. Wales will likely get a boost from the return of Warren Gatland.

The Six Nations had looked like a two-horse race between France and Ireland, but it has now got interesting after the WRU and, more worryingly, the RFU pulled the trigger on Wayne Pivac and Eddie Jones. Wales may get a bounce yet still struggle to be contenders, but there is no doubt that England have the potential to win the competition and do very well in the Rugby World Cup given they are on the softer side of the draw.

The fact that Sexton is still the key to our national team’s chances of success is testament to his drive and ability to stay ahead of the game, but what lies beneath? There is little doubt that Joey Carbery is the next man up in the eyes of Andy Farrell and I think that if he got four or five matches in quick succession, he has the ability to ease any doubts about his capacity to be a match-winning outhalf at the highest level.

Sexton’s durability and Carbery’s injuries have meant that he hasn’t had those opportunities. He has been limited to game time off the bench or playing in the easier fixtures where Ireland have been on the front foot. The fact that he was playing for a Munster team that under Johann van Graan was quite conservative from an attacking sense again made it harder to judge him.

Graham Rowntree and Mike Prendergast have given Munster more clarity in how to play with ball in hand and also a licence to try things and express themselves. That is something that really suits Carbery, who as a running threat himself is probably the most dangerous of all the contenders. Getting a consistant centre partnership to play outside him will also help and there have been promising signs that Malakai Fekitoa is starting to settle into life at Munster, and his partnership with Antoine Frisch outside of Carbery has huge potential.

As a bench option, Carbery is useful as he can also play fullback very well. In fact, there were a lot of people in Leinster who felt before he left for Munster that No 15 was the best position for him. But at 27 years of age, being a good bench option will no longer quench his thirst and the next 12 months will be monumental for the Athy man.

Ironically, the greatest threat to Carbery’s place as the successor to Sexton may come from within his province. How quickly things can change in professional sport was shown again last week with the man who looked like a possible challenger, Ben Healy, signing a contract with the Scottish Rugby Union.

Joey Carbery is ready to step into Johnny Sexton's shoes. Photo: Sportsfile

Healy is a player with a lot to like. He is a strong kicker from hand and for goal, a good passer and has bullet-proof self-belief. He has had a lot of great moments in red, but the change in playing philosophy that Munster are going through has worked against him and he decided to take the chance to represent Scotland rather than Ireland, which I can understand. I don’t think Munster could have done much to convince him to stay other than play him most weeks, and that became impossible once Carbery was fit and Jack Crowley got his chance to shine.

Healy is a very good rugby player and will be a great signing for Edinburgh. He may end up playing Ireland in the Six Nations but sometimes as coaches and players, you have to follow your gut, and I think in this case all parties have. Crowley is one of the most exciting prospects to come through our pathway in a long time. He has it all, but in terms of being an international outhalf, he seems to have the most important ingredient — big match temperament.

I know he made a big impression on the senior internationals when he joined them for the autumn internationals and having won his first cap against Fiji, he started against Australia after Sexton was forced out in the warm-up. He looked very comfortable despite Ireland never really getting on the front foot that night. He is also very physical and having had some injuries after his under 20 season now seems pretty robust.

Harry Byrne is very talented, too, but he hasn’t been able to avoid the type of injuries that can stall a young player’s career. He didn’t get to play in New Zealand due to injury. It was great to see him get a start for Leinster against the Ospreys in Swansea and hopefully he can get a run of game time over the next season or so and show what he can do.

His brother, Ross, may be the dark horse for the Rugby World Cup squad, however. He will get to play for Leinster in their last Champions Cup games this month and play with Jamison Gibson-Park, Robbie Henshaw (fitness permitting) Garry Ringrose, Hugo Keenan and James Lowe — all starters for Ireland. He will be on the front foot and that’s a luxury his competition can’t guarantee. He showed in Limerick on St Stephen’s Day that in terms of game management alone, he is the next best to Sexton. The World Cup won’t be a beauty pageant, winning ugly will do just fine.

Ross Byrne’s late winning penalty to beat Australia will be ingrained in Andy Farrell’s head when he deliberates on the final squad. There is no doubt that there is a significant drop back in influence from Johnny to all the contenders, but the picture is certainly brighter than it was even just six months ago. The race to succeed Sexton and the speed that it progresses at may be the deciding factor in our hopes in France this autumn.