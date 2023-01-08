| 6.4°C Dublin

Run of games can allay any fears over Joey Carbery

Bernard Jackman

Johnny Sexton goes down injured last weekend. Photo by Harry Murphy Expand

When Johnny Sexton left the field with an obvious dent in the side of his face last weekend, you could feel the fear and worry of Irish rugby fans rise pretty quickly.

One of my WhatsApp groups lit up with questions like, ‘Any word on Johnny?’ and ‘How long is Johnny out for?’ The sporting greats only need their first names. And Johnny has been in that bracket for a long time.

