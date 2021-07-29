| 10.9°C Dublin

Rugby’s relationship with referees is going off the rails

Ruaidhri O'Connor

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

It’s Sunday night in Auckland International Airport and a lonely Frenchman is wandering through the Duty Free with the weight of the world on his shoulders.

Wearing a T-shirt and denim shorts rather than his official World Rugby regalia, Romain Poite blends into the crowd 24 hours after he became the villain of the piece in the decisive Lions Test at Eden Park in 2017.

No doubt the awarding of a late scrum to New Zealand instead of making the correct call and giving them a kickable penalty was on Poite’s mind as he perused the shelves and prepared to board the long flight home.

