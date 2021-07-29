Rugby’s relationship with referees is going off the rails

It’s Sunday night in Auckland International Airport and a lonely Frenchman is wandering through the Duty Free with the weight of the world on his shoulders.

Wearing a T-shirt and denim shorts rather than his official World Rugby regalia, Romain Poite blends into the crowd 24 hours after he became the villain of the piece in the decisive Lions Test at Eden Park in 2017.

No doubt the awarding of a late scrum to New Zealand instead of making the correct call and giving them a kickable penalty was on Poite’s mind as he perused the shelves and prepared to board the long flight home.

And yet, the burden of that decision was made slightly lighter by the words of All Blacks coach Steve Hansen who could easily have hit the roof when he faced the media that morning to discuss the drawn series. Instead, the World Cup winner chose magnanimity.

“It (the draw) was an average way for it to finish but that’s sport sometimes. We’ve just got to accept that and move on and get better at what we’re trying to do,” Hansen said.

“As young people we were always taught to respect the referee and play to what he sees and that’s what we’ll do. We had plenty of chances to win the game ourselves.

“He (Poite) made a mistake. I bet you he’s not feeling good about that. He’s a good man, he hasn’t done it deliberately . . . you’ve just go to accept it as much as it can be frustrating, it’s part of sport.”

Compare Hansen’s conduct in the wake of a career disappointment with Rassie Erasmus’s erratic behaviour this week.

The Springbok supremo’s highlighting of key decisions from last week’s first Test on social media was indicative of a sport that increasingly has an unhealthy relationship with its officials. The appointment of referees is worthy of headline news, the officials themselves are well known to the extent that Nigel Owens is one of Sky Sports’ co-commentators for this series.

The Welsh former referee is popular and informative, yet at times the broadcast has descended into an ‘ask Nigel’ podcast given the complexity of the decisions the referee is making and the ramifications they have on the game.

Rugby is not alone in the way every big decision is pored over after games. However, no other sport tells the same story about its own reverence for the law book and the respect in which the referee is held.

Rugby’s ‘respect’ for officials is in danger of becoming a myth.

On the pitch, mutinous players wave their hands and call for decisions on a regular basis.

Back-chat, which is supposed to be punishable by a 10m penalty or a yellow or red card for serious offences, is commonplace.

Those players are emboldened by coaches who may not always go public with their complaints about the standard of referees, but freely make their feelings known about their perceived limitations around the camp and off the record.

In the build-up to this series, the Lions camp made their unhappiness with the appointment of television match official (TMO) Marius Jonker known, then after the game Erasmus and the mysterious Twitter profile Jaco Johan have been tweeting footage of incidents they feel Jonker and match referee Nic Berry got wrong.

In some cases, they have a point. Hamish Watson should have received at least a yellow card for his tip tackle on Willie le Roux.

One wonders how Jonker is feeling as he sits in a bubble in his own homeland and considers the weight of that decision. Certainly, it can’t help but put pressure on his shoulders for Saturday’s second Test when he’ll no doubt be called on to make big decisions yet again.

The vast majority of the social media reaction has been vicious. The South African director of rugby’s conduct hasn’t helped.

Erasmus is one of the leading figures in the game whose actions have ramifications across the sport. As director of rugby, he has a direct channel to the match officials and Word Rugby.

Rather than spend his time publicly undermining the officials, perhaps his energy should be directed at the Springboks’ own game-plan which starves their best players or possession or their substitution strategy that weakened them as they went last Saturday.

At some stage he will reflect on why, in the midst of the biggest series in the sport, his use of social media and relationship with an anonymous account became the focus and whether that was the right use of his energy at that moment in time.

As a result of the furore, as much focus will be on referee Ben O’Keeffe and Jonker this Saturday as the players on either side.

Between TMO checks, technical decisions over foul play and a complex law book, they will make decisions with major ramifications.

Online, there waits a legion of armchair analysts ready to pounce on a GIF of those calls and adjudicate on whether they were right or wrong.

Rugby’s relationship with refs used to be held up as an example to others, but it’s getting more and more toxic. This week hasn’t helped that at all.