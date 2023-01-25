A few days ago we were in pole position to witness one of those collisions that make you think twice about rugby.

It was a well attended juvenile game, lads mostly still in sixth class primary with the odd few who were already in first year of secondary school. Typical of that age grade, you had a mad mix of tall timber and saplings, and all sorts in between. This involved, centre stage, one willowy plant and one sturdy oak.

The plant was breezing down the wing at a cracking pace, eyes on the prize of outrunning the cover and maybe scoring in the corner, which was still a good 40 metres away. The oak – a fast moving species himself and with a prize of a different sort in mind - was already engaged on intersection.

The scene was given added atmosphere by the presence of a good bunch of supporters on that touchline. If you’ve ever witnessed this you’ll understand how emotions and adrenaline can rocket when players and very vocal family and friends come into the same orbit.

The impact of the collision was monumental. The ball carrier was emptied, plain and simple, and dumped over the touchline. If he has any teeth filled in his 13-year-old head, chances are they’re a bit looser now.

The reaction from the touchline was twofold: gasps of horror for the wellbeing of the victim – and that’s what he was – cheers for the perpetrator that the danger had been wiped out in one perfectly-timed tackle. Which is exactly what it was: violent, damaging and entirely within the laws of rugby union football.

Contact was made probably just above the elbow – side-on. Half a foot higher and it would have been a different story, but whether it was clinical efficiency or just good luck, there was no breach of rugby’s laws.

The referee – a man with a firm grasp on his own importance – made the correct decision. Once the poor ball carrier had been helped from the scene it was play-on.

Sometimes scaling the wall between care for those you’re coaching and taking advantage of rugby’s integrally violent nature is a challenging balancing act. One moment you’re on the upside, working on techniques to physically dominate the opposition; the next you’re on the downside looking at a heap on the ground who has just come off a distant second best.

This conflict takes twists and turns with every scrap of paper that floats on the breeze blowing from the game’s HQ on Dublin’s Pembroke Street to the four corners of planet rugby.

For a few years now, it’s been a headwind. Tackle height has become either the hill the game is in danger of dying on, or the summit to take us to safety.

Currently there is a crevice widening rapidly between those who think lowering the tackle height to the waist is a good idea and those who think it’s self-destruction.

This split has been accelerated by England’s RFU, who have declared that from next season the community game – everything below pro level – will operate on the waist-high tackle being the cut off point. Anything above that and you’re in penalty territory.

World Rugby, who in March will be presenting findings on trials carried out in France and South Africa, have given England the thumbs up. Expect Ireland to follow suit. So far the reaction from amateur clubs across the water seem to have that anatomically critical digit pointing in the other direction.

Their issue is that it may well be unworkable, albeit the fine detail on how it would be implemented has yet to emerge. It would be staggering, excuse the pun, if that detail is able to square the safety circle on this, while also giving us a game that still looks like rugby.

Why waist-high? Because rugby’s data on head injuries sustained in the tackle says the lower the tackle the lower the risk. The body of rugby commentators/supporters who think two elite athletes running at each other at top speed, bolt upright, thankfully is diminishing.

Long story short – bear in mind the lengthening queue of litigants around the world – we are now down to seriously looking at waist-high tackles as the escape hatch to relative safety.

The attractions are obvious: with fewer tackles on the ball carried chest-high there will be more opportunities for offloads, which should lead to fewer breakdowns and a faster game.

The quicker the temp – and the fewer number of rucks – the harder it will be to line up an opponent off slow ball like a sitting duck. The bonus is that a safer game might also be better to watch, and definitely easier to sell.

The most obvious downside is the difficulty in refereeing such a fundamental change – in the community game that means real time decisions without recourse to technology. With any business, the quality diminishes the lower you go down the food chain. It could be carnage.

Moreover, it could shift the concussion hotspot from high shots to ones where brain trauma is suffered on full-on contact with bony hips and knobbly knees. True, it would likely reduce the risk solely to the tackler whereas currently it’s more of a shared problem.

It’s also worth bearing in mind player behaviour. With any law change coaches quickly focus on a workaround, which is then practised on the training field.

So if you know the tackler is obliged to take a low flight path will you not dip to meet him at that level and use your shoulder to sit him on his rear end?

We won’t know all this for sure until it gets a few spins around the track. Which will take a while. In the meantime, before you exhort some kid to ‘pin his ears back and go for the line’, maybe it would be wise to get him or her to check for incoming human missiles from the side.