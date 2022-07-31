Rugby is all about impact, but nothing hit harder this month than Ryan Jones’ searing testimony about his struggles with the brain injuries that he suffered while playing the sport.

The former Wales captain is by no means the first ex-player to come forward and tell a powerful story about his post-career problems and diagnosis of early onset dementia, but the recency of his playing career, his style of play and his popularity meant his story struck a nerve.

Timing is everything. The interview was published by The Sunday Times hours after Ireland and England won series in dramatic fashion in New Zealand and Australia, sucking the feel-good factor right out of the room for anyone who clicked the link.

While Jones’ fame drew attention to his story, the relative anonymity of the late Siobhan Cattigan did little to diminish the impact of her story which emerged via her partner and family last weekend and also made for harrowing reading.

Expand Close Jeremy Loughman of Ireland leaves the field in the opening minute to get some medical attention during the rugby union match between the New Zealand Maori and Ireland at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on June 29, 2022 / Facebook

Whatsapp Jeremy Loughman of Ireland leaves the field in the opening minute to get some medical attention during the rugby union match between the New Zealand Maori and Ireland at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on June 29, 2022

The Scotland international took her own life last year after suffering what her family say were life-changing brain injuries while playing rugby. The handling of her issues by the Scottish Union merits huge scrutiny.

While the game’s governing bodies will point out the improvements it has made in this space, the story continues to spin beyond its control.

Jones and Cattigan’s family are part of a group of 180 former professional, semi-professional and amateur male and female rugby players aged between 20 and 70 who launched a class action lawsuit against World Rugby, the English Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union.

In a joint statement, those bodies said: “We care deeply about all our players, including former players, and never stand still when it comes to welfare.

“Our strategies to prevent, identify and manage head injuries are driven by a passion to safeguard our players and founded on the latest science, evidence and independent expert guidance.”

The case began in 2020 when nine players, including former Wales international Alix Popham and England World Cup winner, Steve Thompson, came together to propose legal proceedings after receiving the diagnosis of dementia with a probable cause of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) which is caused by repeated blows to the head and can only be diagnosed following a post-mortem examination.

Then, on Wednesday, news emerged of a group of Irish former players who are launching similar action against the IRFU.

According to the Irish Times, Maguire McClaffey – the law-firm representing the as yet unnamed players – hope to issue proceedings in the autumn. The union said in a statement that they have yet to receive notification of any cases being filed.

“Everyone in rugby has been moved by the personal accounts of former players as reported in the media. Player welfare is of paramount importance to the IRFU and we are constantly reviewing safety protocols for all players,” read their statement.

“Our approach, based on scientific evidence, involves a commitment to ongoing education, monitoring and application of safety protocols across the game, including proactively managing elite player game-time with a focus on injury prevention and oversight.

“No proceedings have been served upon the IRFU to date.”

No matter what happens, sport is set for further calls for change after a high-level group of researchers published a paper calling for greater protections to be afforded to children playing contact sports.

To see collision sports being grouped with exposure to cigarette smoke, mercury, lead and sunburn by a group of experts from nine universities including Harvard was shocking.

The study says that ultimately the current generation of players may opt to vote with their feet and bring about change via their unions, but it is most concerned about the future generations and parents will be watching closely.

Already, other sports are beginning to move on the issue.

The England FA last week launched a trial that would see heading the ball banned for players under 12 next season.

In rugby, tackling is the big issue and the sport has already faced calls for it to be banned from schools in the United Kingdom.

Certainly, the IRFU has increased the level of concussion awareness and adopts an ‘recognise and remove’ model at the amateur level.

It is the professionals, however, who set the example and last month’s tour to New Zealand raised questions about the processes in place.

After the opening game of the tour, New Zealand Rugby was forced to admit it had erred in failing to spot Jeremy Loughman stumbling after a heavy collision. The prop was the subject of an on-pitch assessment but was allowed to continue until half-time before being removed permanently.

Dave Heffernan also continued to play after looking unsteady on his feet during the opening Test and was subsequently removed and didn’t play again on tour.

But it was the case of Johnny Sexton that caused most of a stir because of the captain’s profile and history in this space.

He was withdrawn after a first-half incident in the first Test, but despite World Rugby’s new guidelines stipulating that there is a 12-day stand-down period for players with a confirmed concussion, he passed his second and third tests (HIA2 and 3) which allowed him to lead the side a week later.

The IRFU followed the protocol to the letter and were guided by the medical professionals.

The All Blacks management kicked up a fuss with coach Ian Foster pouring doubt on the process and that didn’t help the perception held in some quarters that Sexton should have been held back regardless.

The Irish union can correctly point to the recent conservatism they’ve shown in standing down Sexton, James Ryan and Caelan Doris after they suffered repeated concussions.

But every high-profile case invites further concern for those watching from afar who worry that the price of glory is too high.

The focus on concussion jars with the evidence that it is the sub-concussive blow which are causing long-term problems with players’ health.

While rugby aims to lead the way in concussion management, the danger is it is the silent threat of those impacts that occur in every contact that is causing the most damage.

The sport continues to try and adapt, with longer stand-down periods for confirmed cases of concussion and higher disciplinary sanctions for players who tackle too high. Contact training has been reduced to try and bring down the number of collisions.

And yet, the application of the laws around the high tackle in the most recent series caused havoc with Eddie Jones and Foster both criticising what they believe is the “lottery” that players enter into when they tackle too high.

Teams are struggling or refusing to adapt. In New Zealand, they fret that the long delays to review incidents, perceived inconsistency around yellow and red cards and the impact those cards have on games is reducing the entertainment on offer from fans.

There is still a push from that neck of the woods to lessen the sanctions and this year’s Rugby Championship will continue with the 20-minute red card trial which waters down the punishment for high shots.

The concerns about the spectacle jar with the harsh reality being endured by some of those players who provided such entertainment.

After the Ryan Jones revelations, England prop Joe Marler spoke about how he forgot he had children after being taken to hospital following a concussive collision with Billy Vunipola.

Since that incident, he has tried to ignore the debate about brain injuries, saying: “I’ve just buried my head in the sand, to be honest, because it scares me.”

One suspects he’s not alone in taking that approach as players potentially borrow from their futures to pursue glory in the present.

Unlike their predecessors, there is a world of information available to them and, as adults, they are making an informed choice to play a dangerous sport.

It is the next generation and their parents in particular who will determine what rugby’s future looks like.

Rugby has a massive job on its hand to convince them that the sport is an attractive, safe proposition.