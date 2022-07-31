| 17.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rugby’s burning concussion issue finally coming to a head

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Looming court cases, the harrowing testimony of current and former players and a resistance to change at the elite level pose an existential threat to the sport

Jeremy Loughman of Ireland leaves the pitch in the opening minute of the match against the Maori All Blacks in Hamilton. New Zealand Rugby was forced to admit it had erred in failing to spot Loughman stumbling after a heavy collision. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Jeremy Loughman of Ireland leaves the pitch in the opening minute of the match against the Maori All Blacks in Hamilton. New Zealand Rugby was forced to admit it had erred in failing to spot Loughman stumbling after a heavy collision. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Jeremy Loughman of Ireland leaves the pitch in the opening minute of the match against the Maori All Blacks in Hamilton. New Zealand Rugby was forced to admit it had erred in failing to spot Loughman stumbling after a heavy collision. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Jeremy Loughman of Ireland leaves the pitch in the opening minute of the match against the Maori All Blacks in Hamilton. New Zealand Rugby was forced to admit it had erred in failing to spot Loughman stumbling after a heavy collision. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Rugby is all about impact, but nothing hit harder this month than Ryan Jones’ searing testimony about his struggles with the brain injuries that he suffered while playing the sport.

The former Wales captain is by no means the first ex-player to come forward and tell a powerful story about his post-career problems and diagnosis of early onset dementia, but the recency of his playing career, his style of play and his popularity meant his story struck a nerve.

Most Watched

Privacy