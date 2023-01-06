Rugby’s 23 burning questions for 2023 – From World Cup ambitions to a new competition in international women’s rugby

With a new year upon us, all roads lead to France, but before we reach the eagerly-anticipated World Cup, there is plenty at stake.

As ever when it comes to the rugby world, there is no shortage of talking points, so here are 23 of the biggest questions facing the global game in 2023.

1 – Who will win the World Cup?

On home soil, and with a star-studded squad full of pace and power, there is no doubt that France are the team to beat. However, this looks like being one of the most open World Cups ever, with at least six teams capable of going all the way. Bring it on.

2 – Can Ireland break their glass ceiling?

Heart says yes, head says maybe not. The two-week break between the South Africa and Scotland pool games will be most welcome in terms of allowing the inevitable battered and bruised bodies to recover, but with France or New Zealand waiting in a potential quarter-final, it doesn’t get much tougher in terms of making it to the last four for the first time.

Can Josh van der Flier help Ireland break the glass ceiling?

Can Josh van der Flier help Ireland break the glass ceiling?

3 – How will England fare without Eddie Jones?

The vast majority of supporters got what they wanted when the Australian was shown the door, but if they are craving a more exciting game-plan, then Steve Borthwick doesn’t look like the man to deliver on that front. That said, the former lock will bring stability and, considering the calibre of players available to him, it would be no surprise to see England trend upwards again.

4 – Is Warren Gatland the man to get Wales back on track?

He knows Welsh rugby like the back of his hand, which is a good start. He is well capable of getting more of a tune out of the squad, but this group of players is nowhere near as good as the golden generation Gatland previously worked with. Not having Shaun Edwards alongside him this time around is also a major blow.

5 – Will France cope with the pressure of a home World Cup?

The opening game of the tournament against New Zealand at Stade de France will set the tone. A win would set Les Bleus up nicely but if they were to lose, the locals could turn on them, in which case the pressure would be enormous. We have seen it happen before with French teams, but this squad appears to have more mental strength.

6 – What heights can Ange Capuozzo hit with Italy?

The golden boy of Italian rugby is a joy to watch, as he showed time and time again this year. The winger-cum-full-back has electric pace and devastating footwork, and playing with Toulouse, he is learning in one of the best environments. His star is very much on the rise.

Lucy Mulhall can inspire Ireland sevens team to qualify for the Olympics

Lucy Mulhall can inspire Ireland sevens team to qualify for the Olympics

7 – When will Finn Russell and Gregor Townsend’s next fallout occur?

The soap opera that keeps on giving looks to be on solid ground for now, but that can change in an instant. The mercurial Racing 92 out-half reminded the Scotland head coach of his quality in November, but the personality clash will always mean trouble is never too far away.

8 – Can Joe Schmidt inspire the All Blacks to glory?

Don’t rule it out. The more time Schmidt gets with the players, the better they will become. After a tricky year, in which Ian Foster just about held onto his job, New Zealand can still turn things around ahead of the World Cup. The influence of the New Zealand attack coach will be key.

9 – Will Rassie Erasmus behave himself?

Well, he seems to have gotten what he wanted from World Rugby on the back of his latest round of online outbursts. The siege mentality has been well and truly created. The defending champions will be tough to beat in France, but if things start to go awry, Erasmus will never be too far from his laptop, ready to unleash more grenades.

10 – Are Australia genuine World Cup contenders?

If they have a fully fit squad to choose from by the time the tournament begins, they are certainly capable. The Wallabies were dogged by injury throughout 2022, which is something that often gets overlooked, but with a favourable draw, if they are not considered genuine contenders, then they are certainly dark horses.

Are Leinster ready for life after Sexton?

Are Leinster ready for life after Sexton?

11 – How will the Tier Two nations fare in France?

Newcomers Chile are in for a difficult tournament, as a young Leinster side recently highlighted. Portugal, Uruguay, Namibia and Romania are also very much up against it. Tonga have recruited well and will ruffle a few feathers in Ireland’s pool, as will Samoa in England’s group, while it will be interesting to see if Georgia can build on their impressive wins over Wales and Italy. Japan and Fiji can upset the odds.

12 – Are Leinster ready for life after Stuart Lancaster and Johnny Sexton?

The winds of change are blowing strong in Leinster. To lose the two major tacticians in the same summer will make next season very difficult (assuming Sexton does retire), but the province has long since known this day was approaching, and if any club is equipped to handle such a double blow it’s Leinster.

13 – Is Graham Rowntree the man to lead Munster back to the promised land?

The English man’s four predecessors were unable to bring silverware back to Thomond Park and although it’s too early to look at this season in terms of Rowntree ending the drought, there have been enough positive signs to suggest Munster are on the right track again. Winning a trophy has never been as difficult though.

14 – Can Jacob Stockdale get back to his best?

2018 feels like a very long time ago. The Ulster winger burst onto the scene and scaled remarkable heights, but since then injury problems coupled with a loss in form meant Stockdale hasn’t been able to kick on. Time is still on the 26-year-old’s side, but with his contract up at the end of the season, he needs to hurry up if he wants to remain on an IRFU central deal.

15 – How much of a loss will Andy Friend be to Connacht?

Huge. The affable Australian has done a very good job in his four years in charge (five by the time he departs) and he will leave big shoes to fill. A keen eye for talent, the players bought into Friend’s philosophy as much as he bought into the West of Ireland.

16 – How can Ireland evolve their game plan?

Given he was a key part of the coaching staff in 2019, Andy Farrell has first-hand experience of what happens if you stand still. There were signs of opposition teams figuring out some elements of the game plan throughout November, but there is plenty of scope for evolution, particularly when it comes to the set-piece and adding layers to the attack by lessening the reliance on Sexton.

Can Joe Schmidt help New Zealand turn their fortunes around?

Can Joe Schmidt help New Zealand turn their fortunes around?

17 – Are Ireland ready to challenge for the women’s Six Nations?

In short, no. That’s hardly a surprise when you consider Greg McWilliams’ rebuild is still in its infancy, while England and France remain out on their own. With younger players breaking through, it will take time for everything to come together.

18 – What’s in store in the WXV?

World Rugby are set to launch Women’s XV, a three-tiered annual competition that will feature 16 teams, including Ireland, from around the globe. Having watched the recent World Cup from home, McWilliams’ side know the importance of not missing out for the next one, Doing well in WXV will be vital.

19 – Will Ireland women’s sevens qualify for their first Olympics?

The squad has not shied away from the fact that their main goal in 2023 is to secure that ticket to Paris. They are tracking well in what is a very competitive qualifying process, but if the likes of inspirational captain Lucy Mulhall, try-scoring machine Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and flyer Beibhinn Parsons maintain their excellent form, Ireland won’t be far away from making their dream a reality.

20 – Will Terry Kennedy return to the Ireland men’s sevens setup?

The indications are that the reigning world player of the year will return from his sabbatical in Australia and rejoin the squad, as they look to qualify for their second consecutive Olympics. Kennedy is a star on the series, and while his absence has opened the door for others to step up, Ireland need their main man on board.

21 – Can the Ireland U-20s defend their Grand Slam title?

Such is the turnover of players at age-grade level, it’s difficult to tell. The warm-up games, which included a defeat to Italy, are underway, as Richie Murphy begins to put a new-look squad together. Not much was expected of last year’s group, yet they won the Grand Slam, which is a great lesson for those aspiring to follow in their footsteps.

22 – Where does the AIL stand?

Unfortunately, it remains an afterthought for most, but the improving standard of the men’s top flight is very encouraging. Terenure and Clontarf’s sights are set on repeating last year’s epic final. Meanwhile, the 2022 Women’s Energia AIL was condensed into a shortened format, Blackrock running out deserved winners, but that it was over before Christmas speaks volumes for where it stands in the grand scheme of things.

23 – What young guns should I look out for?

James Culhane is the latest exciting Leinster back-row off the conveyor belt. Out-half Sam Prendergast, younger brother of Connacht and Ireland back-row Cian, is highly rated, as is Munster Academy lock Evan O’Connell, nephew of Paul. Old Belvo out-half Dannah O’Brien should push on in 2023, while Blackrock’s back-three player Méabh Deely is another emerging talent worth watching.