World Rugby confirm controversial foul play bunker will be used at upcoming World Cup

World Rugby has confirmed that the foul play review official (FPRO) and the shot clock will be used at the upcoming World Cup.

More commonly known as the ‘bunker’, which has been in the spotlight on the back of the controversy surrounding Owen Farrell recently, the referee will now have the ability to refer any foul play incident where a red card is not clear and obvious following two big screen replays, to the FPRO for formal review.

If the officiating team is unable to determine whether an incident warrants a red card, but does meet at least a yellow card threshold, the referee will cross their arms, signalling a formal review and the player will leave the field for 10 minutes as per the current sin-bin laws.

The FPRO will then have up to eight minutes to review the incident using all footage produced by the independent host broadcaster (World Rugby) and technology, including Hawk-Eye split screen and zoom technology, to determine the outcome.

The bunker worked to good effect at the Aviva Stadium last weekend when England No 8 Billy Vunipola’s yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Andrew Porter was upgraded to a red on review.

World Rugby hope that the bunker and the shot clock will promote a high ball-in-play time, as well as enhancing fan experience.

The shot clock shows players the 90 seconds, already set in law, they have to take a conversion and 60 seconds to kick a penalty with the time counting down on screen in stadia and in broadcast. The shot clock is aimed at reducing time wasting, aiding game flow.

World Rugby Director of Rugby Phil Davies said: “Rugby World Cup is the pinnacle event in men’s test rugby, a global showcase and an inspiration to millions.

“The advancement of technology is bringing fans closer to the sport than ever before and helping us create a better, safer spectacle.

“The Foul Play Review Official process, combined with the Law Application Guidelines, will aid the flow of the game, delivering a better experience, while also supporting match officials reach the right outcomes as quickly as possible.

“I would like to thank all our match officials, the teams and everyone involved in the organisation of tournaments and matches for embracing our vision and getting behind the innovations. Having witnessed the amount of hard work and collaboration, we are looking forward to what promises to be a spectacular Rugby World Cup.”