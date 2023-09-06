World Player of the Year Josh van der Flier hoping to follow lead of Richie McCaw and Brodie Retallick

Hint: Josh van der Flier is about to join that illustrious group of star names.

For the second consecutive World Cup, the reigning World Player of the Year is Irish, which, admittedly, didn’t bring much luck in Japan, but it’s nevertheless an interesting quirk.

Kiwis Retallick (2015) and McCaw (2011) are the only players to back up the major individual gongs by helping their country win the World Cup the following year.​

Van der Flier will be hoping to follow their lead in France as the Ireland back-row gets set to feature in Saturday’s opener against Romania in Bordeaux.

“Yeah, it is pretty special,” the 30-year-old said with regard to having the honour of going into the World Cup as the current player of the year.

“I try not to think of it, it’s a team sport. Obviously, it’s the success of the team that makes individuals in a team look good or better. But it’s nice to be in that position coming into a World Cup. You want to be playing at your best. Hopefully I can do that now over the next few weeks.

Trio of players ruled out of Ireland’s World Cup opener

“I mean, it was a great honour, but it feels like a long time ago now.

“If anything, it gives you a bit of confidence, for me anyway, that I can play well at this level. That’s all I get from it now at this stage, but I am incredibly excited to get going and hopefully go well.”

There was a time following Van der Flier’s success in November of last year that his team-mates would keep him on his toes by slagging him off whenever he put a foot wrong. Thankfully, from the Wicklow native’s point of view, he very rarely makes mistakes.

“It’s long forgotten about now,” Van der Flier smiled.

“It’s kind of back to normal, I think. It was funny for the first while because I couldn’t do anything wrong. I’d be slated for it – (but) no, it’s normal enough now.”

Of course, the flip side of being the World Player of the Year means Van der Flier is now even more of a marked man, but he is used to that at this stage

“Definitely in the last year, I’ve noticed that there are times – I suppose it’s the nature of the game – where you’re, I wouldn’t say targeted, but I’d be trying to run a little sneaky line somewhere in attack and I could hear someone calling my name and to keep an eye out for me,” he added.

“There is definitely a bit of that. It is something I’m probably aware of. When you first break on to the scene or whatever, when I first started playing, you can get away with doing the things you’re good at, but after a while you become known for things.

“Whenever we played David Pocock, all you are thinking is you’ve got to be really good at the breakdown because he will go for poaches.

“I’ve certainly noticed that there have been times I haven’t got as many opportunities.

“Or any time I’ve felt I had a good chance at a ball carry, there are probably two people on me, and that kind of thing.

“I suppose it opens up other opportunities for others, but it’s something I’ve noticed over the last year or so.”​