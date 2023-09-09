World Cup touchlines: Water breaks, a 22,000km cycle and a flashback to 2003

Alexandru Savin cools down during the Romania rugby squad captain's run at the Stade de Bordeaux

Here are some of the stories making the headlines as the Rugby World Cup kicked off last night with hosts France beating New Zealand, as we also roll back the years to Ireland's 2003 World Cup win over Romania ahead of today’s opener.

Water breaks confirmed for the first weekend of the World Cup

World Rugby confirmed independent.ie’s story from earlier this week that water breaks will be in use this weekend. Temperatures are expected to be as high as 34 degrees in Bordeaux this afternoon, compared to Ireland’s other three pool games taking place at 9pm local time.

The breaks are set to be held midway through each half at a natural break in play and is not the first time there has been water breaks at a World Cup.

“World Rugby can confirm that the decision has been taken to implement water breaks at all Rugby World Cup 2023 matches this weekend,” said World Rugby in a statement.

“The process has operated at previous Rugby World Cups and across rugby more broadly when temperatures are hot or humid and is catered for in the tournament’s regulations.”

Charity cyclist delivers the opening-match whistle to referee Jaco Peyper

Cycling fanatic Ron Rutland completed his mammoth adventure yesterday after covering over 22,000km across 300 days before delivering the whistle to the referee for last night’s opener between France and the All Blacks.

It was Rutland’s fourth ride to a Rugby World Cup, after departing New Zealand’s Eden Park last November before taking in South America, Mexico, the USA and Europe

“It’s so good to be back in a familiar part of the world and in particular, a part of the world that is as excited as anyone for the World Cup,” said Rutland, as he stopped off in Dublin recently.

“I'm getting on a little bit now and I've been on the road for close to 20 months, pretty much continuously. So, the end is in sight, but it definitely gives me a spring in my step to be on European soil. To be tasked with delivering the match whistle, I still pinch myself.”

Rutland has raised over €130,000 so far for World Rugby’s charity Childfund, and was joined by 180 other riders for his final three-day stint from Twickenham Stadium in London to Paris.

Quotes of the day

"Props are the most annoying people on the team, they eat the most food, they take the longest to get up. But they are special people... they are looking forward to strutting their stuff,” - New Zealand head coach Ian Foster.

“We are ready to go, mate. We’re like an F1 car now, a fast one at the start of the grid," - Australia head coach Eddie Jones on his side ahead of their opening game against Georgia at 5pm.

Number of the day - 38

The winning team at this year’s final will be handed the Webb Ellis Cup, which was designed in London in 1906 and is just 38 centimetres high. The trophy is made of solid silver, plated with 24-carat gold and weighs 4.5 kilogrammes. The cup is named after William Webb Ellis, who is generally, by tradition, credited as being the inventor of the game of rugby.

What are Ireland up to today?

Having arrived in Bordeaux on Thursday and gone through their final preparations and the captain’s run yesterday morning, it’s now showtime for Farrell’s men as they begin their World Cup campaign against Romania at 2.30pm today. The game is live on Virgin Media One with coverage beginning at 2pm.

Fact of the day

Australia begin their World Cup campaign later today and are targeting a third Webb Ellis Cup. Should they go the distance, they would equal the record for the most World Cups won along with South Africa and New Zealand. Eddie Jones’ side won the tournament in 1991 and 1999.

Classic match

Ireland 45 - 17 Romania, 2003 Rugby World Cup Pool A - Central Coast Stadium, Gosford, Australia.

Ireland’s second Rugby World Cup clash against Romania came two decades ago Down Under, as Eddie O’Sullivan’s side secured a 28-point win in their Pool A opener.

Two tries from Denis Hickey helped Ireland put their first points on the board, while Shane Horgan, Keith Wood and Victor Costello also ran over the white line. David Humphreys kicked seven frees in the Gosford win, attended by almost 20,000 spectators. After thrashing Namibia and beating Argentina by a point, Ireland progressed to the quarter finals where they suffered a 43-21 defeat to France.

Ireland: Dempsey; S Horgan, O'Driscoll (Kelly 79), Maggs, Hickie; Humphreys (O'Gara 68), Stringer (G Easterby 71); Horan (Hayes 55), Wood (capt) (Byrne 62), Corrigan, O'Kelly, O'Connell, Costello, Foley (Quinlan 55), Gleeson (O'Callaghan 78).