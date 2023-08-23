‘When the lads were cut it was a big shock’ – Ireland’s Mr Versatile Jimmy O’Brien admits to selection nerves

He is probably too young to appreciate the ‘Swiss Army knife’ references that are thrown his way, but Jimmy O’Brien’s greatest strength is his versatility.

Although he admits that concerns over selection have fleetingly invaded his thoughts in Biarritz this week, there is little doubt that the Eadestown native will make the cut once he makes it through Saturday’s clash with Samoa unscathed.

He started at full-back against Italy, having previously played on the wing and in the midfield for Ireland. An out-half as a younger man, he has covered that slot for Leinster too and his presence in the squad gives Andy Farrell greater flexibility when picking his final 33-man crew.

There’s more to O’Brien than that versatility, of course; he’s a quality operator who can break games wide open with his broken-field running and is a strong defender.

Before he returned to New Zealand, Isa Nacewa pinpointed the Kildare native as the pick of the next generation, and a couple of years later he’s ready to make his mark on the biggest stage of all.

First, he must get through Samoa where he’s expected to line out at outside centre on Saturday, though he’s trying to treat it as any other game.

“That’s how I think everyone in the squad, definitely me anyway, that’s how I’m approaching it, just like it’s another game,” he said.

“Obviously, if you’re playing for Ireland and you get picked, playing for Ireland is massive but if I get selected just try and concentrate on the game at the weekend and hopefully get picked after but I don’t want that going through my head if I’m playing because then you’ll be off and you won’t be concentrated.”

It’s easy to talk that talk, but when the stakes are so high it’s trickier to walk the walk.

“I think it is. You try and catch yourself. I know I’ve been guilty of it,” he said when asked about the selection coming into his thinking.

“I think everybody has been – being let go, when is the squad going to get announced. Even when the lads got cut there the other day it was a big shock. Everyone was like, they didn’t know it was happening, it was hard to see the lads leaving.

“You catch that feeling, like ‘oh God, that’s going to be me’ but you kind of flick out of it as quickly as possible. You can catch yourself thinking then, ‘well, why would I think like that’ but it’s not going to help me get on the plane.

“There’s no point worrying about it. I’ve definitely caught myself doing it but I’m just trying to catch myself earlier and earlier and not doing it for too long.”

He knows his versatility stands to him and he puts it down to his time playing at out-half for Newbridge College.

“Growing up, playing No 10 a good bit, if you talk to any of the No 10s here, they know exactly where everyone is on every play,” he said.

“Playing underage for Leinster, I’d do that and when the coach asked could I play elsewhere I said ‘yep, I know that role’ and they moved me out.

“I’d never played full-back until three or four years ago, they were stuck one day and Leo (Cullen) asked me and I said ‘OK’ and it went from there.”

Not that it’s always gone swimmingly.

“The first game I played wing was Glasgow away and I was on the left wing, I didn’t really know how to get into the game or what a winger should do.

“Dave Kearney had played wing a lot that season while I was full-back, so I was thinking, ‘what does Dave usually do?’ Stand on the wing and score tries usually!

“It was a bit alien to me, I remember talking to Felipe Contepomi who was our backs coach at the time and telling him I didn’t enjoy it and he just told me not to play like a winger; play like you’re playing 13 or 15 – get off your wing, play behind shapes, go in to first receiver. I just started doing that and I loved it ever since.”

That has helped him work his way into the Ireland management’s affections.

He went to New Zealand on the 2022 tour and started both Maori All Blacks games, before making his senior debut against South Africa the following November – replacing Stuart McCloskey and playing in midfield. His first start came a week later against Fiji and he’s been a regular ever since.

Ireland’s system and the freedom afforded to the wingers suits him.

“You saw Mack (Hansen) at the weekend, he kicked the crossfield (kick), he was in behind the shape, like a No 12 or 13 and kicking to Garry (Ringrose) who was out on his wing.

“You’re definitely told to just get into the space. It’s not like, ‘I’m a winger, I’m staying on my left wing here, I’m not moving’. You’re told to work off the ball, get into different areas and everyone’s comfortable, or everyone has to be comfortable at first receiver, out the back shapes, on the wing sometimes, even in the backfield and stuff like that.

​“So yeah, definitely, it suits the way I play.”

He’s already had one scare, coming off at half-time against Italy with a shoulder injury after starting at full-back, and he’ll be hoping to avoid any such incident this time around.

“It was frustrating because obviously you don’t know if you’re going to get another chance to impress, so yeah, it was frustrating at half-time I remember but to be honest a couple of days later it was probably a good thing that it didn’t get any worse,” he explained.

“It was just a bang on my shoulder and my whole shoulder kind of shut down, I had no power in it, but it’s much better now and I’ve done my return to contact and it’s fine.

“I trained pretty much straight away but it was pretty much non-contact for a good while, so when we played that in-house match against Portugal there was a few minutes of contact which I couldn’t do and a few minutes of contact in the sessions which I had to pull out of, but it wasn’t too bad.

​“It came back pretty quickly but it was just the contact side; we boxed that off last week, just did a few hits, and they were happy enough.”