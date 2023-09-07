Water breaks set to be used in Ireland’s World Cup opener as temperatures in France soar

Feeling the heat: Dan Sheehan during an Ireland rugby squad training in Tours, France, where temperatures are set to soar. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Water breaks are set to be used when required at the upcoming Rugby World Cup in France.

Independent.ie understands that Ireland’s opener against Romania in Bordeaux on Saturday is likely to have water breaks, as temperatures are expected to soar to as high as 37 degrees.

One weather forecaster has a issued a stark reminder, warning that such extreme heat can be dangerous for outdoor activities.

While the remainder of Ireland’s World Cup games will take place at 9pm local time, this weekend’s clash with Romania, which kicks off at 3.30pm, will be played in challenging conditions.

World Rugby have regulations in place that have been used in multiple leagues and competitions, as well as in the early stages of the 2019 World Cup.

The governing body have always maintained that they will take the appropriate measures to ensure that players are hydrated.

Water breaks are permitted midway through each half where the temperature is higher than 30 degrees or the humidity is greater than 60pc.

The decision will be taken on the day of the match, and as player welfare is at the forefront of World Rugby’s mind, they will operate a common-sense approach, including possible greater ability for water carriers to provide hydration.

Earlier this week, Wales coach Warren Gatland, whose side will open their campaign against Fiji at the same venue as Ireland the following night, spoke out about why he hoped water breaks would not be used at the World Cup.

"No I wouldn't support (water breaks), not particularly," said Gatland.

"We would like the ball on the park as often as we could.

"We think we're in pretty good shape physically. In terms of that, we're not going to push back on water breaks if that's what's decided. We won't be arguing with World Rugby on that decision."

Although temperatures will have significantly cooled come Wales’ 9pm local kick-off time at Stade de Bordeaux, Andy Farrell’s men are set to have to deal with much hotter conditions earlier in the day.

Last month, Ireland undertook two warm training camps, one in Pourtgal, and another in Biarritz ahead of their final pre-season game against Samoa, which, as it turned out, was played in heavy rain.

Nevertheless, Farrell will be backing his side's superior fitness levels, as Ireland look to lay down an early World Cup marker against Romania.