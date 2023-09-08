Water breaks approved for Rugby World Cup games

The sun beats down on Stade de Bordeaux after the Ireland rugby squad captain's run at the in Bordeaux, France. Photo: Sportsfile

World Rugby has confirmed that water breaks will be used at all World Cup games this weekend.

As revealed by Independent.ie earlier this week, the governing body will have breaks in play as a part of their player welfare drive.

Temperatures are set to be approximately 34 degrees in Bordeaux tomorrow for Ireland's tournament opener against Romania.

A statement from World Rugby read:

"World Rugby can confirm that the decision has been taken to implement water breaks at all Rugby World Cup 2023 matches this weekend, including tonight’s opening match.

"Water breaks will operate midway through both halves at a natural break in play. The process will be managed by the referee.

"All teams have been informed.

"The process has operated at previous Rugby World Cups and across rugby more broadly when temperatures are hot or humid and is catered for in the tournament’s regulations."