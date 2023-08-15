Warren Gatland: I selected Owen Farrell for the Lions, have always loved his aggression, but he is at a crossroads

Owen Farrell is facing a crossroads in his career. It feels like time is running out for him to fix his tackle technique because it could end up being really costly for him and for England.

He has always been a good defender. I selected him for three British and Irish Lions tours – in 2013, 2017 and 2021 – and I have always loved his aggression. But with Owen the issue has always been about the height of his tackling.

He has had a few instances now when he has tried to be dominant and win the collision by being aggressive but got it badly wrong, leading to bans. The problem is that at times he goes into contact too upright, and in reviewing his hit on Taine Basham on Saturday night, I have no doubt it was a red card.

Owen needs to dip at the hips and get lower or else he will continue to put himself at risk of conceding penalties or cards – and hurting opponents.

He is 31 now and there is a possibility it could be his last World Cup. Steve Borthwick identified him as the key player to rebuild England around by naming him as his captain.

If he misses some games at the World Cup, where does that leave him? Time is running out and he does not want to miss any more Test matches because of lengthy bans.

It will be interesting to see what sanction the disciplinary hearing decides upon on Tuesday. The one thing in his favour is that the last couple of disciplinary outcomes appear to have been on the lenient side.

It is almost as if they want players involved at the World Cup, when you consider the sanctions handed out to Johnny Sexton and Zander Fagerson.

If the precedent is for lighter sanctions, then there is hope for Owen, who might be entitled to consider himself hard done by if he gets a long ban. Richard Smith, England’s legal counsel, will have a big job to do this week. The tricky issue is that he has previous sanctions for dangerous tackling.

The incident caused a bit of anger within our playing group. Taine failed his HIA (head injury assessment) after he was taken off, but we are going to ask further questions about that because the player said he felt fine and that the assessment was hard to take because there was a television on in the same room.

But Dan Biggar’s reaction in confronting Owen after the tackle disappointed me. Dan is one of our most experienced players, and in that moment, you wanted him to be calm and relaxed. I know he said to the players that if we kept our discipline and not give away any penalties, we would win the game.

Dan is such a competitor which is what drives him and what has made him such an important player for Wales over the years. But engaging and confronting Owen led to a bit of a scuffle was the last thing we wanted.

It would have sent mixed messages to our younger players. In big moments like that, you want your most experienced players to show leadership and calmness and deliver messages about what we do from here and how we are going to take control.

That is what is so frustrating for me, I was pretty angry on Saturday night as we had put ourselves in a position to win, but it was one that slipped away.

But having reviewed it again, if we had won the game, it might have masked the real learnings we needed to take in terms of how to manage that final quarter.

A couple of guys missed their roles at line-out time, we became a bit too conservative by throwing to the front when we came under pressure.

After Tomos Williams had scored, we were eight points in front and England were down to 12 men. We had two options from the restart, either a shift option in our 22 and be bold, or if we are going to exit it, we make sure we carry into contact with support and keep our discipline and not give England a sniff for the next five minutes.

If we had done that, we would have won the game. Instead, Kieran Williams got ahead of his support and we conceded a penalty with a jackal from Courtney Lawes after George Martin’s tackle. Keiran will learn from that, but it allowed England into our 22 and they scored their only try in the two games, from a line-out maul.

We also let ill-discipline creep into our game and ended up with the same number of players on the pitch.

We always felt it was going to be an arm wrestle with England, but overall, I am really pleased with our performances. The squad is night and day from the one I inherited at the start of the Six Nations.

There were real divisions in the group and quite a lot of animosity between the players and differences of opinion. I had not realised how much of an impact that was having on the coaching team.

And I was not as effective as I could have been as head coach because I was picking up on the issues as I went so held off making the big decisions.

Now we are fit, much more together and showing tremendous commitment. Talking of fitness, I seemed to have hit a bit of a nerve with the England camp with my remark that their forwards were “blowing a bit” at half-time in the first match in Cardiff. It was meant as a message to our players, not England’s. But there you go.

There is a possibility we could face each other in the quarter-final, although there are a lot of games to go before that and both sides could pick up more injuries. I expect it will be a similarly tight arm-wrestle as it was on Saturday.

What I do know is that if we meet England again in the World Cup, we definitely will not do so with any fear.