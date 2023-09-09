‘Very very hot. We have improvised with fans and everything’ – Ireland fans feel heat in France
The Ireland fans waiting outside the Stade de Bordeaux ahead of Ireland's World Cup opener today found comfort in the shade with temperatures set to reach over 35 degrees during the game with Romania today. The stadium has a 42,000 capacity with the majority of fans set to be Irish supporters as Andy Farrell's squad kick-off their World Cup bid as the number one-ranked team in the world.
The Irish invasion of Bordeaux started a few days ago and fans got early to the stadium today. There were also French locals mixed in with Irish supporters. But the heat isn't just a factor for the players. "Very very hot. We have improvised with fans and everything," Rachel Moran said.