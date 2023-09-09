‘Very very hot. We have improvised with fans and everything’ – Ireland fans feel heat in France

Ireland fans outside the Stade de Bordeaux ahead of kick-off for Ireland's World Cup opener against Romania

Sinéad Kissane Today at 14:24







The Ireland fans waiting outside the Stade de Bordeaux ahead of Ireland's World Cup opener today found comfort in the shade with temperatures set to reach over 35 degrees during the game with Romania today. The stadium has a 42,000 capacity with the majority of fans set to be Irish supporters as Andy Farrell's squad kick-off their World Cup bid as the number one-ranked team in the world.