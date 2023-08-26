Under-par Ireland deliver scrappy performance in Bayonne as Cian Healy’s World Cup hangs in the balance

Ireland 17 Samoa 13

An injured Cian Healy of Ireland watches on during the Rugby World Cup warm-up match between Ireland and Samoa at Parc des Sports Jean Dauger in Bayonne, France.

Their new white kits were the only brilliant thing about Ireland in Bayonne, as Andy Farrell’s men put in a worryingly poor performance against Samoa.

This stadium holds bad memories for Ireland at World Cups, and 16 years after the infamous battle that put Brian O’Driscoll’s tournament in trouble, Cian Healy suffered a serious-looking leg injury that puts his participation in a fourth World Cup in jeopardy and Keith Earls missed out with what the coach described as a "niggle", with Jacob Stockdale and Robbie Henshaw also suffering knocks.

Despite securing a record 13th successive victory, it wasn’t a good night for the head coach who informed his players of the squad during the day of the game and a couple of Irish players played as if they'd been told they hadn’t made the cut.

Samoa took full advantage and a mostly local crowd decided to back the underdogs vociferously and they responded in impressive style, with their aggressive defence causing Ireland to make errors as the wet ball made things all the more tricky.

Hooker Tom Stewart was having a poor night and Ireland lost four of their seven first-half line-outs, while the scrum went backwards repeatedly as tighthead prop Paul Alo-Emile put Healy and his replacement Jeremy Loughman in all sorts of bother.

Ryan Baird was the shining light for the Irish side during a sloppy first half and they went in 10-7 down at the interval.

Jimmy O’Brien’s try came from Ireland’s one piece of attacking quality in the entire 40 minutes.

It started with a brilliant Caelan Doris carry, Conor Murray followed up with a box-kick that Duncan Paia’a couldn’t deal with and Baird pounced on the loose ball. Jack Crowley spotted space out wide and delivered a lovely cross-kick to Mack Hansen, who drew the last defender and put the full-back over.

Crowley converted, but otherwise, they couldn’t get their game going – partly because of Stewart’s struggles out of touch but also because they were inaccurate at the breakdown and spilt so much ball.

It was summed up by Samoa’s try, coming as it did off an Irish mistake in attack as first Crowley took the wrong option by playing the ball inside to Hansen when he'd numbers outside before Stuart McCloskey’s pass hit Paia’a in the face, the full-back picked the ball up and raced the distance.

Lima Sopoaga converted and added a penalty for good measure in injury time as the men in blue bounced into the dressing room.

Farrell and Paul O’Connell looked furious as they made their way to the dressing room, but Ireland didn’t start the second half particularly well either and Samoa let them off the hook when they pounded the Irish line, forced a penalty but then knocked it over.

If they’d taken the scrum, they might have done more damage.

Farrell sent hooker Rob Herring on and he made an instant impact, finding Baird seamlessly and Ireland finally managed some coherent attack as Stockdale chipped over the top and Conor Murray pounced.

Crowley missed the conversion, which kept Samoa a point in front, while Ireland lost O’Brien to injury as Ross Byrne came on and the Corkman switched to full-back.

Still, the pressure came as Samoa launched an incredible counter-attack that Ireland just about defended.

Herring was making his presence felt as Ireland turned the tide through a scrum penalty before another accurate line-out found Doris, Ireland mauled and the hooker touched down.

Crowley’s conversion was charged down by scrum-half Jonathan Taumateine in a moment that summed up the night, with Robbie Henshaw playing through the pain barrier and Stockdale leaving the field with a hamstring injury.

With some senior men coming in off the bench, Ireland assumed control through their maul, but the Samoans twice repelled them on the line, with James Ryan held up.

The Islanders were running out of steam, but Ireland couldn’t make their superiority pay on the scoreboard and they handed them an opportunity when Hansen was penalised for holding on at a poorly-resourced ruck and then got marched back 10m for dissent – the second time Wayne Barnes had penalised them for mouthing.

Their first wave forced a penalty, Sopoaga kicked the penalty dead, but they attacked again from Byrne’s restart, forcing a penalty from Craig Casey, and this time, he found touch.

With the full-throated locals roaring them on, they went to the corner, but James Ryan rose highest and saved his side from a shock defeat they didn’t need on the eve of the World Cup.

The squad is named tomorrow, but there’s plenty of work for Ireland to do if they’re going to live up to their billing when they return to France.

SCORERS - Ireland: J O’Brien, C Murray, R Herring try each; J Crowley con; Samoa: D Paia’a try, L Sopoaga con, 2 pens;

IRELAND: J O’Brien (R Byrne 53); M Hansen, R Henshaw, S McCloskey, J Stockdale (G Ringrose 66); J Crowley, C Murray (C Casey 72); C Healy (J Loughman 21), T Stewart (R Herring 51), F Bealham (T O’Toole ); I Henderson (capt) (J Ryan 60), T Beirne; R Baird (P O’Mahony 60), J van der Flier, C Doris.

SAMOA: D Paia’a; E Fidow (N Femai 51), UJ Seuteni, T Manu, N Ah Wong; L Sopoaga, J Taumateine (E Enari 68); James Lay (Jordan Lay 64), S Lam (S Malolo 51), P Alo-Emile (M Ala’alatoa 47); C Vui (J Taufua h-t), T McFarland; T Seu, F Lee, S Luatua (M Faiilagi 63).

Ref: W Barnes (England)