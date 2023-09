ALL SET: Front (l-r) Iain Henderson, Ryan Baird and Stuart McCloskey with (back l-r) James Lowe, Jack Crowley and Mack Hansen during an Ireland rugby open training session at Stade Vallée du Cher in Tours, France. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

In 2007 the ultimate party poop was delivered by Argentina to hosts France in the first game. Nowhere did it reverberate quite as much as Bordeaux, where Ireland were limbering up to face Namibia.