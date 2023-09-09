'To get off to a good start was important to us' - Andy Farrell hails Irish support as he gives positive injury update

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell after the 2023 Rugby World Cup Pool B match against Romania at Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Andy Farrell has hailed his team's composure after their 12-try, tournament record 82-8 win over Romania in Bordeaux.

The coach wasn't so impressed with the team's start after they conceded an early score to the Pool B minnows, but they soon got their act together and tore the Oaks apart in the blistering sunshine

Robbie Henshaw was withdrawn from the matchday squad in the hours before the game, but Farrell said he wasn't too concerned about the centre's hamstring issue and reported no fresh injuries to add to Dan Sheehan, Jack Conan and Dave Kilcoyne.

It was, he concluded, a good start to the tournament.

"In hindsight, before the game if you asked us if we'd be happy with the scoreline?" he said.

"Of course we would.

"I actually thought at half-time we'd a few things to sport out, I thought we stopped the flow of our game quite a bit in regards to a few errors in our game, and discipline, and got a little bit frantic with our communications, certainly after linebreaks there were a few passes on the floor etc.

"After the break we were very composed, I thought we showed our intent, our togetherness as a team, how in-sync we were with the ball in hand, our fitness was great, and our skill level was pretty good as well.

"Delighted with how we played, certainly in the second half, but certainly not the first two minutes."

Ireland kept their foot on the pedal deep into injury time, delivering the final flourish with Tadhg Beirne's try.

Other teams might have kicked the ball dead, but the coach wanted more and he was particularly happy for the large travelling support in the 41,177-strong crowd.

"I didn't know what was happening!" he laughed when asked about the injury time madness.

"I was down on the sideline and was begging them to keep the ball in play. I thought at one stage Hugo (Keenan) was going to kick it off, and then Mack Hansen started playing like an U-12, which was great.

"There was a chip over the top, and I was thinking, 'why did we chip that?' and then Bundee (Aki) got it back, but it was an outstanding way to finish the game, for the crowd more than anything.

"I think to get off to a good start is very important for us, because of the people not just who travelled today and are around Bordeaux having a great time, but for the Irish public in general.

"They told me that 60,000 Irish homes have registered with World Rugby for tickets.

"You do the maths, whether it's two, three or four per household... the people coming from the UK, America, Europe... wow, what a journey this is going to be.

"I'm more pleased for them, that hopefully they've enjoyed themselves, and that the people coming in the next few weeks will enjoy it a bit more. Hopefully the journey has just started, and it's going to get a little bit better as well."

Although Peter O'Mahony won the man of the match award, Farrell had a special mention for Bundee Aki who looks in career-best form.

“I thought he was outstanding today. I said it to him after the game," he said.

"He looked powerful in the line and he didn’t give his legs away in contact, he looked like he could get a few extra metres, he made a few good decisions in attack and he looked like he was on it.

"There was a few more that certainly put in good performances, coming off the bench as well which was great.

"The pace that we showed coming off the bench was very telling for the latter part of the game.

"There was some very good performances out there today. There are some guys who will go ‘right that’s it, the first game is out of the way’ we’re underway as individuals and teams as well."