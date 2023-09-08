‘There is nothing Mack has done wrong’ – Mike Catt on Hansen’s absence from Ireland’s World Cup opener

Mack Hansen (left) and Jonathan Sexton during Ireland squad training at Complexe de la Chambrerie in Tours, France. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland assistant coach Mike Catt has confirmed that Mack Hansen has not been dropped for disciplinary reasons ahead of tomorrow’s World Cup opener against Romania in Bordeaux.

Some eyebrows had been raised when Hansen was left out of what is otherwise Ireland’s first-choice back-line, with Andy Farrell insisting that the Connacht man was not injured.

Hansen took part in Ireland’s captain’s run at the 42,115 capacity Stade de Bordeaux and afterwards Catt was asked to further explain the winger’s absence.

“Good question really, it’s a long tournament first and foremost and there is making sure that we look after everybody,” Ireland’s attack coach said.

“In the same breath there is good competition in that area too. There is nothing that Mack has done wrong. It’s not that he, you know, he’s performed badly at all.

"He’s done exceptionally well in his pre-season games and like we say, it’s a long competition and we need to keep people fresh too.”

Catt was later asked if Hansen’s absence was for disciplinary reasons or related to Farrell stating yesterday that some players didn’t handle themselves well while staying on a beach in Biarritz ahead of the recent win over Samoa.

“Not at all, no,” he said.

Meanwhile, Catt declined to comment on allegations aimed at him in an alleged explosive row with former England Danny Cipriani out-half around the 2015 World Cup.

Ireland went through their run out in the searing Bordeaux heat seemingly without any late issues and are good to go for Romania.

James Ryan is adamant that his side must hit the ground running and lay down an early marker.

“It’s definitely not about easing ourselves in,” the Ireland lock said.

“If we’re going to take this competition seriously I don’t think you can ease yourself into any game. We’ve got to go in with the right mentality.

“Tomorrow is about playing with real intent and putting in a performance that we know we’re capable of.

"We were a bit off in a couple of the pre-season games and we didn’t hit that 80-minute performance we were looking for.

“Tomorrow for us is about winning every moment, or winning as many moments as we can. We don’t want to drift or lose 10 minutes or 15 minutes.

“We’re definitely striving for the full 80-minute performance tomorrow that we can be proud of, and hopefully give the Irish people there tomorrow something to cheer about.”