The Left Wing: What are the reasons for Mack Hansen’s omission from the Ireland team?

Andrew Porter during the Ireland rugby squad captain's run at the Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sinéad Kissane and Cian Tracey were at the Stade de Bordeaux for Ireland's captain’s run training and press conference where they talk about Ireland attack coach Mike Catt's denial that Mack Hansen wasn't included in the Ireland team to play Romania for disciplinary reasons.

It had been expected that Hansen would play but he's not part of the 23.

Cian Tracey also asked Catt about claims the former England player Danny Cipriani made in his autobiography about an alleged explosive row eight years ago.

All that and more on today's Left Wing podcast.

