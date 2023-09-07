The Left Wing: The return of Johnny Sexton, the XV to face Romania, and the security entourage for the Ireland team

Captain Jonathan Sexton, right, and head coach Andy Farrell during an Ireland rugby media conference at the Mercure Hotel in Bordeaux, France. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Rúaidhrí O'Connor and Cian Tracey joined Sinéad Kissane at the Ireland team hotel in Bordeaux to discuss the starting team that head coach Andy Farrell has named for their World Cup opener against Romania on Saturday.

The inclusion of Joe McCarthy in the second row and of course the return of captain Johnny Sexton were among the selections discussed.

Rúaidhrí and Cian also talked about what it was like seeing the squad move from Tours to Bordeaux and the big security operation around them.

On tomorrow’s show we’re previewing the opening game of the Rugby World Cup between France and New Zealand and going into more detail on Ireland v Romania.

