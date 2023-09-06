The Left Wing: Spying in rugby, France v NZ, and the possible Irish team to face Romania

Jonathan Sexton during an Ireland rugby squad training session at Complexe de la Chambrerie in Tours, France. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

On the latest episode of the Left Wing podcast from Tours in France, Rúaidhrí O'Connor and Cian Tracey join Sinéad Kissane to discuss how the Ireland team could shape up when Andy Farrell names it tomorrow for their World Cup opener on Saturday against Romania in Bordeaux.

They also discuss spying in rugby and all the other big pool matches on opening weekend including the curtain raiser of France v New Zealand in Paris on Friday night.

On tomorrow’s show we’ll be analysing and discussing the Ireland team that will have been named to face Romania in their first World Cup game on Saturday.

