The Left Wing podcast: How can Ireland face up to the South African bomb squad threat?

Captain Jonathan Sexton, left, and head coach Andy Farrell during the announcement of the Ireland Rugby World Cup squad at The Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin last Sunday. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The squad has been named, the warm-up games have wrapped, and the squad will fly to their base in Tours on Thursday. The Rugby World Cup is just around the corner.

Luke Fitzgerald and Jonathan Bradley join Sinéad Kissane to discuss the closing of the long build-up and look into our World Cup future – just what are our chances going into this 10th edition of the World Cup? And how will Ireland deal with the South African bomb squad threat?

During the Rugby World Cup, the Left Wing podcast will be bringing you daily episodes from France with updates on team news and injuries as well as the best interviews and analysis.

