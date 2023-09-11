The Left Wing: Back in Tours to review the opening weekend of games

The Left Wing Podcast: Back in Tours to review the opening weekend of games

Rúaidhrí O'Connor, Cian Tracey and Sinéad Kissane are back in Tours to review the opening weekend of the Rugby World Cup.

They talk about what Ireland will learn from South Africa's win over Scotland on Sunday night, should Johnny Sexton play against Tonga on Saturday and Fiji's nearly epic finish against Wales.

Luke and Will are back tomorrow for their in-depth discussion and analysis and you can email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or contact the team on Twitter/X @SineadKissane @RuaidhriOC @CianTracey1 @SlatteryWill @JBradleyBT and @LukeFitz11.

