‘That’s sport, that’s life, that’s rugby’ – Andy Farrell says Cian Healy is ‘devastated’ but Dan Sheehan recovery ahead of time

Cian Healy has been left devastated by the injury that rules him out of Ireland's World Cup campaign according to Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

The prop had his worst fears confirmed at the Santry Sports Clinic this afternoon, where he underwent scans after suffering the problem in a first-half scrum in last night's win over Samoa in Bayonne.

Jeremy Loughman has been included in the 33-man squad, that otherwise is along expected lines.

Healy's injury loomed large over a low-key squad announcement at Dublin's Shelbourne Hotel.

"He hasn't (made it), he's just had a scan as we got off the plane and he'll be out for a spell of time that won't be right, unfortunately, for Cian and for us, certainly for the start of the competition," Farrell said.

"We'll see how his rehab goes during it, you'd never know towards the back end if he could be a replacement or not.

"It's devastating isn't it? That's sport, that's life, that's rugby.

"Cian's big enough and old enough and experienced enough to be through these type of things before, I remember in 2013 on the Lions he got injured early and had to fly home.

"He's experienced something like this and understands that these things happen. He's devastated as we are for him."

Farrell has gone for an 18/15 split of forwards and backs, with Stuart McCloskey and Keith Earls getting the nod as Tom Stewart, Ciarán Frawley, Cian Prendergast, Diarmuid Barron, Jacob Stockdale and Healy missing out.

Dan Sheehan and Rónan Kelleher are included and Farrell had a positive update on the Leinster hookers.

“They're in good spirits," he said.

"Rónan could have been fit for this weekend but we're giving him another week to solidify that. Dan is progressing very well, ahead of schedule as it were. We'll keep analysing that and see how it goes over the next week or so."

Johnny Sexton and Andy Farrell speak at Ireland's Rugby World Cup squad announcement

Farrell was asked about the hardest part of the selection process.

"The toughest thing is that as a group of 42/43 players that's been together for nine weeks over the summer, we don't just grow as rugby players or as a rugby team, we grow socially as well. It's always tough to drop anyone out of that type of squad," he said.

"When you look at what we normally do when we pick a squad for a Six Nations or a tour, we normally pick in the region of 38 players. It's obvious that there's quality, talented players missing out.

"It's a dream of theirs to play in a World Cup, so it's tough but at the same time we've got to do the right thing by the squad and pick a squad of 33, and make sure we get the right balance.

"We're delighted with the squad, we think we have an extremely gifted squad and I also feel the balance is right.

"We're happy with the preparations. We've had a great summer for all sorts of reasons. We've got ourselves to a starting point and a lot of work got us to the starting point. We're the lucky ones that get to chase the dream."

Team manager Mick Kearney and Farrell both praised the players who missed out on selection, with the coach explaining that their positive attitude made telling them all the harder.

"It's obviously difficult because you're shattering somebody's dream, but I would hope that through all campaigns you don't let bad news become a shock," he said.

"You're constantly giving feedback to them, to let them know where they're at and players are not stupid. They've always got a sense of where they're at along the way.

"What I would say is that the reason it is difficult for myself to tell those five players the other day is that they made it very easy for me, their understanding that they're all team players. There's no selfishness in the group.

"If you have a look at everyone else naming their squads so early, the reason that happens is that they want to get to the 33 and make sure that they push everyone else on so there's no disruptions along the way.

"We have none of that ever, because the quality of people we have. They're team-first people and that's why it's hard to shatter their dreams."