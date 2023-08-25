Steve Borthwick’s England World Cup preparations have gone from bad to disaster

Even in the darkest depths of Steve Borthwick’s imagination, he could not have dared to envisage a situation where he would head into England’s most important World Cup pool fixture against Argentina potentially missing nearly half of his first-choice XV.

Captain Owen Farrell and No 8 Billy Vunipola are suspended. Wing Anthony Watson is now out joining scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet on the injured list. Likely starting wing Elliot Daly is a major doubt for Argentina after suffering a knee injury against Ireland, while flanker Tom Curry has not played in any of the warm-up games as he recovers from an ankle injury. Henry Arundell has also suffered a back spasm.

That’s not just the spine of the team, it’s the heart and spleen too.

“Did I anticipate this situation, with the three disciplinary processes we’ve had to go through? No,” Borthwick said. “I take a lot of notes and have a lot of notebooks capturing all the lessons of previous World Cup experiences – 2003 was the first time I was involved, though not in the actual squad, through to 2007, 2015 and 2019.

“I have files of World Cup experience and all of that becomes part of the knowledge going forward. No situation is ever identical but past experience allows you to be able to adapt quickly. Inevitably, the plan has to change but the planning process is essential because it allows you to adapt quickly.”

At the start of the summer, Borthwick was bubbling with excitement at the prospect of having 10 weeks of training with his squad together.

He was convinced that so many of the ills of English rugby, which were manifestly evident during another two-win Six Nations, could be cured by the panacea of ‘cohesion’, which is now being replaced by ‘adaptability’ as Borthwick’s buzzword of choice.

Now he is going to build scratch 8-9-10 and back-three combinations against Argentina, who if they were not favourites before most certainly seem that way now.

The deployment of Marcus Smith at full-back, where he has never featured for Harlequins, shows a flight of fancy that would not usually be associated with Borthwick.

Even without all the unavailabilities, England are in a hole heading into their final warm-up game against Fiji. They have lost five out of eight matches this year. Nor are they winning hearts and minds with a style of play that is often painful to watch.

As Mike Tyson once opined, everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth. Well England currently feel like Muhammad Ali on the ropes in Kinshasa, absorbing heavy blow after heavy blow from George Foreman.

Now it is their turn to come out swinging.