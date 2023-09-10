South Africa vulnerabilities exposed in win over Scotland will give Andy Farrell hope the battle to come

South Africa 18 Scotland 3

The Springboks are up and running, a third-quarter power surge enough to see them past a Scotland side who’ll leave Marseille with suitcases full of regret.

800km up the road in Tours, Andy Farrell and his Ireland management tuned in to this one with their notepads out, ready to learn.

What he saw will inform his planning but won’t have affected his mood too much.

The size of the challenge is clear, but these Springboks have a layer of vulnerability that wasn’t there in 2019.

Their game plan has moved on a little and out-half Manie Libbok is a fine footballer, but they still rely on turning pressure into points and the missed goal-kicks will trouble Rassie Erasmus.

Libbok got man of the match, but the game managers were getting assistance from the stands, where assistant coach Felix Jones was using lights to communicate to the players. It smacks of a lack of trust.

The shoulder injury suffered by talismanic second-row Eben Etzebeth won’t sit well with him either. They may have an array of brilliant back-five forwards, but it’s the lock who sets their physical tone.

Key for Ireland will be fixing the lineout that’s looked patchy in pre-season. Scotland’s set-piece struggled all night, denying them the chances they needed to get Finn Russell on the ball to exploit the Jacques Nienaber’s high-wire defence.

They also struggled under the aerial bombardment, handing the world champions the kind of field position they normally thrive on, while their scrum largely struggled despite a brief flurry of defiance before half-time.

By then, it was 6-3 to the champions, who looked a little rattled as they made their way to the tunnel.

They’d been helped by a generous refereeing performance from Angus Gardner, whose interpretations on several incidents left the Scottish contingent in the stands livid, but they hadn’t quite made their dominance pay and had Darcy Graham made the killer pass when Scotland finally beat the rush, they’d have been behind. Instead, Libbok made a brilliant covering tackle. Scotland had to take that chance.

One suspects Farrell will be preparing a dossier for World Rugby around South Africa’s offside line, their conduct around the ruck and the policing of the hindmost foot at the scrum where Faf de Klerk appears to have diplomatic immunity.

Chasing a score is a bad idea against these Springboks. It was clear early in the second half the effort had taken its toll on the Scots, who melted down in the face of enormous pressure.

Their scrum collapsed, their lineout went to pieces and they stopped winning any collisions, which meant that every time Russell got the ball, he had no scope to find a man outside.

It was over before the famed ‘Bomb Squad’ had a chance to make an impact, with Pieter-Steph du Toit powering through Sione Tuitulopu to give his side some breathing space before a sublime Libbok no-look kick – fitting at the home of Olympique Marseille – that sent Arendse over in the corner.

Faf du Klerk took over the kicking duties and converted but later missed a penalty to bring the total between him and Libbok to 2/6 from the tee.

You felt they’d press for the bonus point but never really got close again. Scotland’s lineout had gone to pieces, rendering any thoughts of a comeback redundant as the whole thing petered out.

So, the ‘Boks left with a 4-0 result on points ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Romania in Bordeaux – a brief diversion from the real business on Saturday week.

South Africa: D Willemse; KL Arendse, J Kriel, D de Allende, C Kolbe; M Libbok (W le Roux 69), F de Klerk (G Williams 75); S Kitshoff (O Nche 53), M Marx (M Mbonambi 49-53, 56), F Malherbe (T Nkayane 53); E Etzebeth (RG Snyman 24), F Mostert; S Kolisi (capt) (M van Staden 65), PS du Toit, J Wiese (D Vermuelen 60).

Scotland: B Kinghorn; D Graham (O Smith 65), H Jones, S Tuipulotu (C Redpath 68), D van der Merwe; F Russell, B White (A Price 66; P Schoeman (J Bhatti 56), G Turner (D Cherry 56), Z Fagerson (WP Nel 56); R Gray, G Gilchrist (S Cummings 55); J Ritchie, R Darge, J Dempsey.

Referee: A Gardner (Australia)